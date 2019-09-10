World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Brewery
  4. Finland
  5. Avanto Architects
  6. 2019
  7. Kyrö Barrell Storage Building / Avanto Architects

Kyrö Barrell Storage Building / Avanto Architects

  • 02:00 - 10 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kyrö Barrell Storage Building / Avanto Architects
Save this picture!
Kyrö Barrell Storage Building / Avanto Architects, © Kuvio
© Kuvio

© Kuvio © Kuvio © Kuvio © Kuvio + 15

  • Architects

    Avanto Architects

  • Location

    Kalpatie, 61500 Isokyrö, Finland

  • Category

    Brewery

  • Lead Architects

    Ville Hara, Anu Puustinen

  • Architectural Assistants

    Emmanuel Laux, Miyuki Wakasugi

  • Area

    1065.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Kuvio

  • Structural Design

    Ramboll Finland Oy / Markku Savela B. Eng., Matti Passi B. Eng.

  • HVAC Designer

    Ramboll Finland Oy / Tuomo Korpi B. Eng.

  • Electric Design

    Ramboll Finland Oy / Tuukka Perttula B. Eng.

  • Prime Contractor

    Rakennustoimisto Jussi Korpi Ky

  • Concrete elements

    Oy Tara-Element Ab

  • Special relief molds

    Finn-Form Oy

  • Excavation works

    KuljetusTuometOy

  • Heating and plumbing

    Isonkyrön LVIS oy Sähkötyö Haapala Oy Ilmaset Ky LS-Sähkötekniikka Oy

  • Building automation

    Schneider Electric
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Kuvio
© Kuvio

Text description provided by the architects. The client is a Finnish craft producer of spirits that started from scratch but is rapidly expanding after winning several international prizes including the best gin & tonic in 2015. The fame resulted in huge demand for the world’s northernmost gin and whiskey distillery’s products. The company organized an invited competition for the expansion. Avanto Architects was chosen to design a master plan, several new buildings and to convert historic buildings on the old dairy area.

Save this picture!
© Kuvio
© Kuvio
Save this picture!
© Kuvio
© Kuvio

The area is unique. Kyrö river area is classified as a nationally important landscape with well-preserved farmhouses and vast flat fields with old wooden barns. There is a historic Perttilän silt a hanging bridge crossing the river next to the distillery.ThesiteisborderedontheSouthsidebythememorialforhistoric Napuebattlethatgavenameforcompany’sfamousgin.The storage buildings were to be placed in a dense forest housing also flying squirrels’habitat. This gave us the idea to design the storage buildings as traditional barns clad in wooden planks and hiding in the middle of the forest.

Save this picture!
© Kuvio
© Kuvio

The project is the first building in a row of five identic buildings. It soon came out that designing industrial buildings should be done in very tight framework conditions. In order to call spirit whisky, you need to store it at least three years in wood barrels.  Huge storage buildings needed to be constructed even if you don’t know whether the product will be selling well after the storage period.  To minimize risks the buildings were assembled from standard concrete pillars,beams and elements unlike in the first sketches that were based on wooden structures.

Save this picture!
Plans, elevations, sections
Plans, elevations, sections

There are very strict fire regulations concerning the barrel storage buildings as whisky is classified as a flammable liquid.  This is why the space needed to be divided in five separate compartments. Each room has a strictly controlled indoor climate with certain temperature and humidity. The amount of alcohol evaporating from the wooden barrels ism easured so that the airdoesn’tget flammable.

Save this picture!
© Kuvio
© Kuvio

The façade is inspired by typical local wooden barns. The concrete exterior wall sandwich elements were cast on a mold made of planks from a dismantled barn owned by the mother-in-law of one of the distillery owners.  Funnily, concrete reproduces the weathered wood material so well that many people have been touching the façade and still believing it is wood.  Typical for the playful Kyrö people, the barrel storage building was inaugurated by organizing a rave in the empty warehouse.

Save this picture!
© Kuvio
© Kuvio

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Avanto Architects
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Brewery Finland
Cite: "Kyrö Barrell Storage Building / Avanto Architects" 10 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924545/kyro-barrell-storage-building-avanto-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream