Ríos Jewelry Store / ALMA de Arquitectos

Architects ALMA de Arquitectos

Location Plaza Murano, Av. Rubén Darío 643, Prados Providencia, 44670 Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico

Category Store

Lead Architects Alejandro Aguilera Martín, Karla Robles Hernández

Area 24.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs César Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on the second level of a shopping plaza in Providencia neighborhood, one of the busiest in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco. The main requirement of the client was to create a unique and distinguishable visual identity for their jewelry, reflecting the sobriety, elegance and color palette of the brand through the interior of the premises.

Save this picture! Cortesía de ALMA de Arquitectos

At the beginning of the design process, we realize the opportunity to integrate a triangular grid based on the interior architecture of the premises, that would give character and fluidity. This is the origin of the guiding design line, which ranges from blacksmith furniture to the counter design. Using triangular shelves of golden blacksmith that integrates to the soffits, where we also implement the use of color to create an atmospheric rhythm and depth.

The project, especially, is divided into 3 areas: income, sales floor, and cash. The transition between these areas is wrapped in a tunnel of colors that invite the tour and ends in the collection area, where the isotype is located on a wall bathed in the most intense pink color of the palette to create a powerful visual auction.

Save this picture! Cortesía de ALMA de Arquitectos

Finally, we paid close attention to the lighting of the space as it goes hand in hand with the color palette, the design of shop windows, circular mirrors and full body. This fosters a wraparound shopping experience by attaching a side blacksmith furniture and another marble-covered blacksmith furniture for greater use of space.