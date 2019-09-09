World
Ríos Jewelry Store / ALMA de Arquitectos

  • 14:00 - 9 September, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Ríos Jewelry Store / ALMA de Arquitectos
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

© César Béjar

  • Architects

    ALMA de Arquitectos

  • Location

    Plaza Murano, Av. Rubén Darío 643, Prados Providencia, 44670 Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico

  • Category

    Store

  • Lead Architects

    Alejandro Aguilera Martín, Karla Robles Hernández

  • Area

    24.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    César Béjar
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on the second level of a shopping plaza in Providencia neighborhood, one of the busiest in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco. The main requirement of the client was to create a unique and distinguishable visual identity for their jewelry, reflecting the sobriety, elegance and color palette of the brand through the interior of the premises.

Cortesía de ALMA de Arquitectos
Cortesía de ALMA de Arquitectos
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

At the beginning of the design process, we realize the opportunity to integrate a triangular grid based on the interior architecture of the premises, that would give character and fluidity. This is the origin of the guiding design line, which ranges from blacksmith furniture to the counter design. Using triangular shelves of golden blacksmith that integrates to the soffits, where we also implement the use of color to create an atmospheric rhythm and depth.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

The project, especially, is divided into 3 areas: income, sales floor, and cash. The transition between these areas is wrapped in a tunnel of colors that invite the tour and ends in the collection area, where the isotype is located on a wall bathed in the most intense pink color of the palette to create a powerful visual auction.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Cortesía de ALMA de Arquitectos
Cortesía de ALMA de Arquitectos

Finally, we paid close attention to the lighting of the space as it goes hand in hand with the color palette, the design of shop windows, circular mirrors and full body. This fosters a wraparound shopping experience by attaching a side blacksmith furniture and another marble-covered blacksmith furniture for greater use of space.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Project location

About this office
ALMA de Arquitectos
See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Mexico
Cite: "Ríos Jewelry Store / ALMA de Arquitectos" [Joyería Ríos / ALMA de Arquitectos] 09 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924506/rios-jewelry-store-alma-de-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

