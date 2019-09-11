Dongpo Academy / XAA

Save this picture! Floating on the water. Image © Changheng Zhan

Clients Vanke

Façade Consultant Deqiang Zhang, Jiehong Tang, Qi Tan

Structure Guangzhou Hanhua Architects+Engineers Co.,Ltd

Engineering Guangzhou Hanhua Architects+Engineers Co.,Ltd

Interior Enjoy Design

Landscape Ddon

Rendering Xaa-Cg Studio More Specs Less Specs

Opening

Meishan City, Where Is One Hour’ S Drive Away From The Capital City Of Sichuan. The City Is Proud Of Its 1500 Years Long Humanity History And Especially The High Light Time From Tang To Song Dynasty.

Save this picture! South East birdview. Image © Lujing Photography

Around 1037 A.D., Susi （Who Is One Of Greatest Litterateur, Politicians And Poetics In China’s History） Born In Meishan City. According To Written History, There Were Nearly A Thousand Meishan Inhabitants Were Selected To Serve The Emperor Of Country Because Of Their Outstanding Literacy Just During The 300 Years Of Song Dynasty. It Shows How The People In Meishan City Love Literature.

Among All These Outstanding People In Meishan City’s History, The Local People Especially Love Sushi And They Metaphorically Say Sushi Was God Of Literature Descend To Earth. Therefore, They Memorized Him And Have Made Him The Symbol Of Meishan City.

The City Developer Pioneer, Vanke, Is Going To Build Academy Architecture Beside The Mingjian River Of Meishan City. In Order To Salute To Sushi And Express The Love For The People And Land Of This Place.

Form

One Poetics Had Said, Poem Is The Soul For Creating The Form

Unlike The General Modern Architecture, Inspired By Poems From Sushi, The Architecture Shows The Strong Personality And Space Tension By Its Mountainous Roof.

The Consistency Of Roof Has Cultivated, Created Proper Atmosphere ForVisitors With Different Activities. It Is Also A Transitional Space Between Outdoors And Indoors.

Save this picture! Inner courtyard perspective. Image © Changheng Zhan

Natural Lights Can Go Through The Architecture Freely Because Three Large Scale Roof Windows And All The Light Penetrable Surrounding Glass Curtain Wall. And Because The Application Of Glass Curtain Wall, It Makes The Building Floating Above The Lake In Front Of It.

Save this picture! Inner courtyard perspective. Image © Changheng Zhan

Save this picture! Inner courtyard perspective. Image © Changheng Zhan

Sense

As Architects, We Hope We Can Do More Than The Matter Of Visual.

Save this picture! View from 2F corridor to the garden. Image © Chao Wu

By Applying Steel Structure Instead Of Concrete, Visitors Can Sense The Warm Of Architecture Because The Scale Of Construction Is Friendly To Human, It Also Remains Visitors The Traditional Wooden Building. However, The Usage Of Glass And Metal Materials Provide The Surprising Cool Touch For Visitors And Such Contrast Will Enhance The Impression Of Being In The Moment.

Save this picture! Sunlight spills from the skylight into the joint creation space. Image © Changheng Zhan

Save this picture! Shared reading space created in collaboration with Chengdu Fangfang. Image © Chao Wu

Bonding

Borrowed From The Philosopher, Zhu Guangqian, Beauty Is Not Just Exist In The Object Itself Or The Observer, But Also Existing In The Connection.

Save this picture! Under the eaves. Image © Chao Wu

The Existence Of This Architecture Had Establish A Kind Of Connection Between Local People And Culture, Nature, We Hope Some Beautiful Things Had Been Brought To Meishan City Because It.