  Hotel Far & Near Nanhao St. / kooo architects

Hotel Far & Near Nanhao St. / kooo architects

  00:00 - 11 September, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotel Far & Near Nanhao St. / kooo architects
Save this picture!
view from entrance, galvanized profiled sheet wall. Image © Keishin Horikoshi /SS
view from entrance, galvanized profiled sheet wall. Image © Keishin Horikoshi /SS

guestroom type A. Image © Keishin Horikoshi /SS guestroom type D. Image © Keishin Horikoshi /SS guestroom type F. Image © Keishin Horikoshi /SS view to entrance. Image © Keishin Horikoshi /SS + 57

Save this picture!
facade. Image © Keishin Horikoshi /SS
facade. Image © Keishin Horikoshi /SS

Text description provided by the architects. This project is to renovate a 7-story building in the old city center of Guangzhou into a modern guesthouse.

Save this picture!
guestroom type A. Image © Keishin Horikoshi /SS
guestroom type A. Image © Keishin Horikoshi /SS

Guangzhou has subtropical climate with long summers and warm winters. Its abundant precipitation makes the city flourish with vegetation all year round. Walking down the streets in Guangzhou, there are fascinating greenery everywhere. People’s lives are not confined to just indoors; public activities extended onto the streets allow everyone to take advantage of the climate and pleasant scenery throughout the city. The urban landscape of Guangzhou is filled with people’s vitality and diverse life styles.

Save this picture!
guestroom type C. Image © Keishin Horikoshi /SS
guestroom type C. Image © Keishin Horikoshi /SS

The renovation is situated in a residential are with a strong sense of lively dynamic. Due to the high density of buildings and their close distance between each other, one can see the clothes drying on the neighbor’s balcony through the windows. Therefore, how to make the visitors of the guesthouse not have this kind of visual interruption while enjoying abundant natural light becomes one of the major problems we have to solve.

Save this picture!
section
section

The project began with bare column and beam structures. The standard floor is divided into a four-room layout. The bedrooms and the wet area are separated into upper and lower floors, and the double story living room introduces a frosted channel glass façade, which acts as insulation while bringing in natural light and avoiding direct sightline to neighboring buildings.

Save this picture!
guestroom type A. Image © Keishin Horikoshi /SS
guestroom type A. Image © Keishin Horikoshi /SS

One wall of the first-floor lobby is made with 120mm long strips of sliced galvanized steel deck. Natural light passes through parallelly stacked steel deck and reflects softly diffused light to welcome the guests.

Save this picture!
guestroom type B. Image © Keishin Horikoshi /SS
guestroom type B. Image © Keishin Horikoshi /SS
Save this picture!
guestroom type F. Image © Keishin Horikoshi /SS
guestroom type F. Image © Keishin Horikoshi /SS

Project location

About this office
kooo architects
Office

See more:

Hotels Refurbishment Renovation China
