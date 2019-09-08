Lantern Studio / Surman Weston

+ 9

Text description provided by the architects. The clients’ brief for this project was to design a space for working, relaxing and entertaining, but above all, create a place that would encourage more engagement with the exceptionally mature and wooded South London garden.

The primary garden-facing elevation is the critical design element for the scheme. Here we play with transparency and structure to create a building with a subtly shifting appearance throughout the day and night.

The structure is expressed playfully along the front elevation, partially screened with the translucent and sometimes glowing secondary facade, which adds both privacy and lures users down the garden.

Internally, the space is wrapped with spruce plywood maintaining a warm inviting environment even at the depths of the dampest and coldest times of year. The double pitched soffit is punctured by a roof-light framing views up to the mature trees above, while the large Douglas Fir sliding-door and glazing offer views back out to the woodland garden.