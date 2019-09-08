World
  Lantern Studio / Surman Weston

Lantern Studio / Surman Weston

  19:00 - 8 September, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
Lantern Studio / Surman Weston
Lantern Studio / Surman Weston, © Wai Ming Ng
© Wai Ming Ng
Text description provided by the architects. The clients’ brief for this project was to design a space for working, relaxing and entertaining, but above all, create a place that would encourage more engagement with the exceptionally mature and wooded South London garden.

© Wai Ming Ng
The primary garden-facing elevation is the critical design element for the scheme. Here we play with transparency and structure to create a building with a subtly shifting appearance throughout the day and night.

© Wai Ming Ng
The structure is expressed playfully along the front elevation, partially screened with the translucent and sometimes glowing secondary facade, which adds both privacy and lures users down the garden.

© Wai Ming Ng
Internally, the space is wrapped with spruce plywood maintaining a warm inviting environment even at the depths of the dampest and coldest times of year. The double pitched soffit is punctured by a roof-light framing views up to the mature trees above, while the large Douglas Fir sliding-door and glazing offer views back out to the woodland garden.

© Wai Ming Ng
Cite: "Lantern Studio / Surman Weston" 08 Sep 2019. ArchDaily.

