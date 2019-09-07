World
  3. Retrofuturism's New Series Places Contemporary Landmarks in Old Persian Paintings

Retrofuturism's New Series Places Contemporary Landmarks in Old Persian Paintings

Retrofuturism's New Series Places Contemporary Landmarks in Old Persian Paintings
Retrofuturism's New Series Places Contemporary Landmarks in Old Persian Paintings, © Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar

Architect and visual artist Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar has been conceptually combining contemporary landmarks with traditional Iranian houses and palaces, in a photo-series titled "Retrofuturism". In his latest collection, the Persian architect chose to displace iconic structures and place them in 19th century paintings of the country by artist Eugène Flandin.

© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar

© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar

In 1840, Eugène Flandin was commissioned to visit Iran to produce images of Iranian antiquities. Throughout his journey, which lasted more than two years, the artist was able to create a multi-volume book titled "Journey to Iran", and was eventually published in Paris in the Year 1851. For this project, some of Eugène Flandin's paintings of old Iranian settings have been combined with contemporary structures from around the world, to unite the past and future in one frame.

© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar

News Articles
