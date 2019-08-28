WOHA to Design the Singapore Pavilion for the 2020 World Expo

Save this picture! Courtesy of Singapore Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai

WOHA was chosen to design the Singapore Pavilion for the Dubai 2020 World Expo. Under the theme of “Nature, Nurture, Future”, the pavilion will aim to demonstrate “Singapore’s story of overcoming its physical limitations as a small island city-state and adapting itself to become a highly livable and sustainable city”.

The main concept of the structure is to put in place a green oasis in the Arabian Desert, representing how great architecture can co-exist with nature. The Singapore based architectural practice conceived a future vision for a sustainable city, where architecture can actually make a “meaningful contribution to the fight against the effects of climate change”.

The Singapore Pavilion, located in the Expo’s Sustainability District, will highlight the country’s resilience and livability status. In fact, the project operates entirely on solar energy and solar desalination systems and will consume zero energy for the whole 6-month period of the World Expo.

On the impact of the pavilion, the project states that it “aims to encourage visitors to contemplate their roles in fostering stronger relationships between nature and the built environment, […] Through a creative and experiential journey of individual and collective discoveries, visitors will get to experience and understand Singapore’s evolution into a city in a garden, where there is a synergistic and collaborative relationship between the community, nature, and the built environment.”

The Singapore Pavilion is led by the Urban Redevelopment Authority, Singapore's land-use planning and conservation agency and produced by Radius Experiential International.