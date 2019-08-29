World
  Honai Children's Center / UmbreArchitects

Honai Children’s Center / UmbreArchitects

  • 00:00 - 29 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Honai Children’s Center / UmbreArchitects
Text description provided by the architects. Yawatahama City, located at the western end of Ehime, Japan is a port town with a thriving fishery and fishery processing industry, with terraced fields that are said to be cultivated and covered in the whole mountain.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
In the area with the site, there is a request for construction of a children's house and the problem of aging nursery schools, and Yawatahama City secures a land of about 6500m2 in a city with many hills and few flat lands and three public nurseries.

We planned to integrate the facilities into a nursery school with a capacity of 200, attach a children's center, and make it an integrated childcare support facility.

Section
Section
