Honai Children’s Center / UmbreArchitects

Architects
LocationEhime Prefecture, Japan
Category
Lead ArchitectsHiroshi Matsuo + Yuki Matsuo
Area2223.28 m2
Project Year2019
Photographs
ClientsYawatahama City
Text description provided by the architects. Yawatahama City, located at the western end of Ehime, Japan is a port town with a thriving fishery and fishery processing industry, with terraced fields that are said to be cultivated and covered in the whole mountain.
In the area with the site, there is a request for construction of a children's house and the problem of aging nursery schools, and Yawatahama City secures a land of about 6500m2 in a city with many hills and few flat lands and three public nurseries.
We planned to integrate the facilities into a nursery school with a capacity of 200, attach a children's center, and make it an integrated childcare support facility.