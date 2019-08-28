World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. China
  5. ZJJZ
  6. 2018
  7. Mountain Restaurant & Bar / ZJJZ

Mountain Restaurant & Bar / ZJJZ

  • 21:00 - 28 August, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Mountain Restaurant & Bar / ZJJZ
Save this picture!
Mountain Restaurant & Bar / ZJJZ, © Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

© Laurian Ghinitoiu © Laurian Ghinitoiu Courtesy of ZJJZ Courtesy of ZJJZ + 17

  • Architects

    ZJJZ

  • Location

    Guizhou, China

  • Category

    Restaurants & Bars

  • Lead Architects

    Yuying Kate Tsai, Sean Shen, Xuanru Chen

  • Clients

    Guizhou Dafa Tourism Development Co., Ltd.

  • Local Structural and MEP Engineer

    Guiyang Architectural Design & Surveying Prospecting Co., Ltd.

  • Area

    1150.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Text description provided by the architects. The project—from when we undertook the design of the Mountain Restaurant & Bar until its opening—took only 6 months. During that time, we focused on the relationship among the volumes, spaces and environment. By adopting steel structures that could be quickly constructed, the project was accomplished within an extremely tight schedule and limited budget.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ZJJZ
Courtesy of ZJJZ
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

The project site is located on a steep slope that lies against a bamboo forest and faces the valley and mountains. The bar is set at ground level, while the restaurant sits lower along the hillside. The composition of the architecture conforms to the topography in order to enable unshielded views of the surrounding landscape to infiltrate the interior space of both the restaurant and the bar. The external facades of the two volumes are enclosed by dark-colored louvers, which integrate the building with the surrounding natural landscape.

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

The main entrance is on the restaurant floor. The façade of the restaurant is a combination of glass and vertical louvers, thereby introducing soft natural light into the space while retaining the sense of being immersed in the mountain scene. The vertical louvers at the side of the valley are mounted on folding frames and can open entirely when desired; when opened, they embrace the lofty mountain and the mist and can endow the dining environment with different atmospheres according to the climate and season.

Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

The bar is about 6m high, and the overall structure is supported by four steel columns. The bar adopts a two-layer façade, which retains a corridor space outside the glass partition. The external layer consists of operable louver doors that can be opened to the landscape to connect with the bonfire square and the terrace when needed, thus extending the interior leisure space to the exterior.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ZJJZ
Courtesy of ZJJZ
Save this picture!
1F Plan
1F Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of ZJJZ
Courtesy of ZJJZ

During our time there, we have seen local villagers and returnees from the city join the construction team and later become users and operators of the facilities they built. The building is playing an important role in the local tourism economy by attracting visitors to the site, catalyzing further development in the area.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ZJJZ
Courtesy of ZJJZ

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
ZJJZ
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars China
Cite: "Mountain Restaurant & Bar / ZJJZ" 28 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923792/mountain-restaurant-and-bar-zjjz/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream