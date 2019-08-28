World
  7. Grupo Arca Showroom / Esrawe Studio

Grupo Arca Showroom / Esrawe Studio

  • 07:45 - 28 August, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Grupo Arca Showroom / Esrawe Studio
Grupo Arca Showroom / Esrawe Studio, © César Béjar
  • Architectural Concept

    Esrawe Studio

  • Architecture, Interiors and Furniture

    Esrawe Studio

  • Design Team

    Laura Vela, Antonio Chávez, María Santibañez, Jacobo Mendoza, Andrea Guillén, Brenda Vázquez, Fernando Carnalla, Tatiana Godoy, Fabián Dávila, Daniela Pulido, Javier García Rivera, Roberto González

  • Showroom Experience Concept

    Esrawe + Cadena

  • Brand Identity

    Cadena+Asociados Concept Design

  • Renderings

    Yair Ugarte, Moisés González, Gael Félix

  • Technical Collaboration

    A-001

  • External Collaborators

    CuldeSac, Alberto Martínez

  • Lighting

    Luz en Arquitectura

  • Landscaping

    PAAR Paisaje Arquitectura

  • Construction

    CDM, Jaime de Obeso, Olmo Ernesto Godínez
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

A quarry is the evidence of man’s action on nature; a universe in which men unintentionally sculpt pleats and volumes that result in a strange and visually striking geology. A manufactured landscape*, an organic architecture created by the trace of the search for raw materials, which brings us back to the origin from which the raw materials come.

© Genevieve Lutkin
© Genevieve Lutkin
© Genevieve Lutkin
© Genevieve Lutkin

The captivating and unique nature of this landscape nourishes the concept. The access through a small opening in the monolithic facade links the visitor with the central space of monumental character, the "arrival to the quarry", the Agora. It is the starting point to begin a new journey of museographic character, where the multiple exhibition halls - with materials of diverse characteristics– are articulated around the Agora, creating a dynamic and versatile experience.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

The concept moves away from traditional retail space and promotes learning and dissemination, understanding of why and how architecture, design, art, and culture are generated in our country and worldwide. A platform that stimulates dialogue and knowledge; and establishes a relationship of mutual benefit with the community, its clients and partners; its main objective is to promote involvement in the construction of the cultural and creative expression of Mexico.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
© Genevieve Lutkin
© Genevieve Lutkin
© Genevieve Lutkin
© Genevieve Lutkin

The building is divided functionally and physically into two universes. Two separate volumes that are woven and related to each other: the universe of the quarry (which houses the Agora, the Design Center, the cafeteria, and the multipurpose room) and the warehouse, in which the experience ends. This warehouse acts and expresses itself as a container and distribution center, a translucent and neutral space, a canvas that grants the relevance of the scene to the stones and that is framed in the background by a forest that links us again with the origin of matter.

© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro
© Jaime Navarro

Technology plays a vital role because it allows the interaction of mobile devices with materials through QR codes. Thus, it immediately provides the user with the information, description, and costs of the selected materials, and allows the creation of a database of the contents of interest and the client’s history, as well as analyzing trends and purchasing behavior.

© Genevieve Lutkin
© Genevieve Lutkin

Project location

Cite: "Grupo Arca Showroom / Esrawe Studio" [Showroom Grupo Arca / Esrawe Studio] 28 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923783/grupo-arca-showroom-esrawe-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

