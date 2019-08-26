World
Fine Arts and Design Studios / BNIM

  • 17:00 - 26 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Fine Arts and Design Studios / BNIM
© Nick Merrick | Hall+Merrick
    • Principal in Charge

      James Pfeiffer, AIA LEED AP BD+C

    • Project Manager

      Anastasia Huggins, AIA; Ishita Banerjee, AIA LEED AP BD+C

    • Project Architect

      John Collier, AIA LEED AP BD+C

    • Programming + Interiors

      Carly Pumphrey, IIDA LEED AP

    • Project Designer

      Dan Johnson; Matt Kella

    • Landscape Architecture

      BNIM (Kyle Goeble, PLA ASLA LEED AP BD+C; Amanda Santoro)

    • Environmental Signage

      Beena Ramaswami

    • Client

      Johnson County Community College

    • Structural Engineer

      The Clark Enersen Partners, Inc.

    • Civil Engineer

      SK Design Group

    • MEP Engineer

      The Clark Enersen Partners, Inc.

    • Code - Consultants

      FP&C Consultants KC, LLC

    • Contractor

      JE Dunn Construction
    © Nick Merrick | Hall+Merrick
    Text description provided by the architects. The new Fine Arts + Design Studios building at Johnson County Community College (JCCC) will bring together the following disciplines into a single, carefully crafted facility: graphic design, sculpture, ceramics, metals, painting, drawing, photography, and filmmaking.

    © Nick Merrick | Hall+Merrick
    © Nick Merrick | Hall+Merrick
    The building and its spaces will exemplify the notion of learning by doing, providing a framework for new synergies and enhanced collaboration across disciplines that are currently dispersed across campus.

    © Kelly Callewaert
    In addition to providing flexible and vibrant interior studios, the building is thoughtfully sited to provide intimately scaled exterior spaces for the creation and display of art and integrate and strengthen campus connections.

    © Nick Merrick | Hall+Merrick
    Level 1 Plan
    © Nick Merrick | Hall+Merrick
    The building will also anchor a new arts neighborhood on campus with its adjacency to JCCC’s successful Wylie Hospitality and Culinary Academy Building and the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art.

    © Nick Merrick | Hall+Merrick
    The design of the Fine Arts + Design Studios project has included careful consideration of the building envelope, energy use, occupant health and well-being, building systems and connection to the surrounding campus.

    © Nick Merrick | Hall+Merrick
    The project is currently on target to achieve a LEED V4 Silver rating. It is anticipated that the building will achieve a total energy savings of about 25% over the baseline case.

    © Nick Merrick | Hall+Merrick
    Cite: "Fine Arts and Design Studios / BNIM" 26 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923630/fine-arts-and-design-studios-bnim/> ISSN 0719-8884

