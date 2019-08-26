Fine Arts and Design Studios / BNIM

+ 32

Text description provided by the architects. The new Fine Arts + Design Studios building at Johnson County Community College (JCCC) will bring together the following disciplines into a single, carefully crafted facility: graphic design, sculpture, ceramics, metals, painting, drawing, photography, and filmmaking.

The building and its spaces will exemplify the notion of learning by doing, providing a framework for new synergies and enhanced collaboration across disciplines that are currently dispersed across campus.

In addition to providing flexible and vibrant interior studios, the building is thoughtfully sited to provide intimately scaled exterior spaces for the creation and display of art and integrate and strengthen campus connections.

The building will also anchor a new arts neighborhood on campus with its adjacency to JCCC’s successful Wylie Hospitality and Culinary Academy Building and the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art.

The design of the Fine Arts + Design Studios project has included careful consideration of the building envelope, energy use, occupant health and well-being, building systems and connection to the surrounding campus.

The project is currently on target to achieve a LEED V4 Silver rating. It is anticipated that the building will achieve a total energy savings of about 25% over the baseline case.