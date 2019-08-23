KM House / Estudio Pablo Gagliardo

+ 30

Text description provided by the architects. Detached house located a few kilometers from the city of Rosario, Argentina, in Portal de Aldea, a low density and mainly residential neighborhood. On a corner lot, the ground floor volume was located on the southern limit, with the main entrance on the avenue. Its façade, more closed, opens to the interior of the land, facing north all social areas and the master bedroom. A warehouse was also located, with a second kitchen, bathroom, and grill, as support for the gallery and another staircase as an alternative entrance to the upper floor.

The volume of the upper floor was placed in the form of a transversal bridge, generating underneath a semi-covered space in the heart of the house, as a large-scale expansion, similar to a living room. The idea is that depending on the climate one or the other is used, thus obtaining two multifunctional spaces, for different times of the day and times of the year. This open gallery generates east-west continuity in the terrain.

Trying to free as much as possible of the ground floor, it was located upstairs along with the three bedrooms of the children, the service area, thinking of flexible uses such as desk, service unit, guests, landlords or another child, with an independent income. As a social place on the top floor, there is an open game room to the void above the main entrance, with a closed space for support and storage, acoustically isolated.

As a constructive solution, reinforced concrete is adopted with visible boards in all the structural and enclosing elements, ceilings, partitions, and columns. The floors, both interior, and exterior are smooth cement, which generates continuity between the different spaces.