How to Design Comfortable and Efficient Offices: Individual Workspaces

The way of working has changed, but most offices remain the same.

However, innovating does not necessarily mean breaking down all the walls and creating a play space; the design of an office must take into account the needs and details of each work separately. Of course, for each function, there are better and worse ways to organize the spaces, and some configurations work better for certain activities. The important thing is that the place allows interactions while providing places for concentration and focus.

+ 26

In the course of a day at the office, we sat in different places. We seek concentration, talk, attend meetings, and discuss new ideas. In addition to the configuration of the space, in all activities, comfort is vital for work efficiency. Lighting, temperature, noise, table height, and chair comfort are part of this equation. A person who does not feel comfortable will be thinking about the cause of their discomfort instead of thinking about their work.

Save this picture! Atividade: Delegar e concretizar. Image Cortesia de Herman Miller

The offices of the future must attract, encourage, and retain the talent that drives innovation and execution, and at the same time, bring the company's strategy to life. It is important that there is a spiritual connection to work that we share with colleagues, a platform to increase productivity and efficiency, and a natural human experience of interaction and creation.

We developed this two-part guide to help you design office projects, divided into: 'Individual Work', 'Group Work', 'Presentation and Discussion of Ideas', and 'Work and Debate'.

Individual Work

Haven

Save this picture! Haven. Image Cortesia de Herman Miller

A Haven can be a closed room, a home office, or a space protected by dividing walls. This space works as a shelter where you can work concentrated, without distractions, and at the same time, it functions as a place to relax. Depending on the intended use, the configuration may offer a work surface and an ergonomic seat, or take a more relaxed look.

Save this picture! Haven. Image Cortesia de Herman Miller

Save this picture! Atividade: Conversar. Image Cortesia de Herman Miller

In addition to providing appropriate consideration for the use of technology and other tools, a shared shelter should be easily located in the middle of the 'work landscape'.

Hive

Save this picture! Hive. Image Cortesia de Herman Miller

In general, a Hive is understood as a group of workstations, providing an environment for several people to work harmoniously, individually and collaboratively. A Hive takes advantage of shared space to help boost work, and its configuration offers a combination of individual work points and ergonomic seats. Variations in the spatial divisions, the number of storage spaces and their limits, define the character of the space and the specific work that will be developed.

Save this picture! Hive. Image Cortesia de Herman Miller

Save this picture! Atividade: Processar e responder. Image Cortesia de Herman Miller

Other ergonomic considerations may include the ideal placement of fixed and adjustable technologies.

Jump Space

Save this picture! Jump Space. Image Cortesia de Herman Miller

Save this picture! Jump Space. Image Cortesia de Herman Miller

Save this picture! Jump Space. Image Cortesia de Herman Miller

A Jump Space is a place of work for a very short period of time within a day, composed of highly accessible spaces that facilitate work between activities. For this reason, they tend to be located in places of high flow of people or near bustling intersections within the 'landscape'. A Jump Space can help connect people from different departments or teams that, otherwise, would not meet. It can be configured with comfortable seats and tables of different heights.

Save this picture! Atividade: Bater papo. Image Cortesia de Herman Miller

Group Work

Clubhouse

Save this picture! Clubhouse. Image Cortesia de Herman Miller

A Clubhouse is a 'work community', which generally belongs to a team assigned a specific long-term project. It consists of a variety of individual and group work points, which allows people to move between tasks and activities easily and intuitively, using a variety of fixed, mobile, personal and remote technologies. Maintaining closeness and identity within the Clubhouse helps boost the work that takes place inside, offering ample surfaces to show and share the work in progress. This configuration has defined limits, but with porosity for visual access.

Save this picture! Clubhouse. Image Cortesia de Herman Miller

Save this picture! Atividade: Co-criar. Image Cortesia de Herman Miller

Cove

Save this picture! Cove. Image Cortesia de Herman Miller

Save this picture! Cove. Image Cortesia de Herman Miller

A Cove is a small space, located near individual work points or common areas, that allows people to meet and connect for a short period of time. They are ideal for small and fast meetings where participants do not want to disturb those around them. Therefore, a Cove must have enough partitions to avoid disturbing the rest of the office. The possibility of including remote participants through connections for fixed or personal technologies should be considered. These spaces are generally used by people who work close to each other.

Save this picture! Atividade: Agrupar-se. Image Cortesia de Herman Miller

Workshop

Save this picture! Workshop. Image Cortesia de Herman Miller

A Workshop is the ideal setting for people to work together to generate new ideas and boost their work. It provides easy access to analog and digital surfaces and tools to view and create new works. In these, people should be able to see and hear easily, even when they are not physically present. Different varieties of distribution and grouping of mobile furniture allow people to choose and organize the way in which space is best suited to their work, while adequate circulation space stimulates movement.