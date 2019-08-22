World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Other Structures
  4. United States
  5. French 2D
  6. 2019
  7. Kendall Square Garage / French 2D

Kendall Square Garage / French 2D

  • 06:00 - 22 August, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kendall Square Garage / French 2D
Save this picture!
Kendall Square Garage / French 2D, © John Horner
© John Horner

  • Facade system

    Facid North America

  • Engineering and installation

    Design Communications, Ltd.
Save this picture!
© John Horner
© John Horner

Text description provided by the architects. Boston ­based architecture studio French 2D was commissioned to create a graphic facade to wrap an existing garage structure in Kendall Square. The studio sought to design a pattern that could transform and speak across scales, reflecting the location of the project between a residential neighborhood and the rapidly growing technology hub of Kendall Square.

Save this picture!
© John Horner
© John Horner

The resulting large­scale graphic scrim, measuring 26,000 square feet, employs a tension­ frame and mesh fabric facade system by Facid North America, and was engineered and installed by Design Communications, Ltd. Its pattern is a play on architectural detail and shadow effects that are meant to swirl, drift, and articulate into 'characters' along the garage's long side, blurring and expanding the boundaries of two­dimensional and three­ dimensional perception. The design manifests as a hybrid between large­scale canvas and functional façade.

Save this picture!
© John Horner
© John Horner
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations

Co­founder Jenny French explains, “In this project, we are playing with the relationship between the drawing and the building. An exciting moment for us is seeing through the image from within the garage and realizing that you are now inside the drawing.”

Save this picture!
© John Horner
© John Horner

In order to consolidate the reading of the structure as a single icon for its changing context in the Cambridge neighborhood, French 2D sought to present a proto­building that could be read through the multi­scale articulation of its facade, as both applied decoration and object. For the photography of the completed work, the French sisters acted as their own drawing scale figures in custom dresses of the same pattern as the garage.

Save this picture!
© John Horner
© John Horner

French 2D co­founder Anda French expresses that “we are most interested in the moments of tension in architectural and graphics work where new, imagined, or recaptured depth emerges and can redefine a project. We played in the zone of contextual scale – loosely translating windows, doors and building­like objects with multiple cast shadows to produce a surreal quality. And in the architectural photography we ourselves became loosely translated scale figures, wandering the site as freed pieces of the drawing.”

Save this picture!
© John Horner
© John Horner

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
French 2D
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Other Other Structures United States
Cite: "Kendall Square Garage / French 2D" 22 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923377/kendall-square-garage-french-2d/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream