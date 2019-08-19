World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Africa
  5. Nicholas Plewman Architects
  6. 2015
  7. Mabote House / Nicholas Plewman Architects

Mabote House / Nicholas Plewman Architects

  • 21:00 - 19 August, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Mabote House / Nicholas Plewman Architects
Save this picture!
Mabote House / Nicholas Plewman Architects, © Dook
© Dook

© Dook © Dook © Dook © Dook + 11

Save this picture!
© Dook
© Dook

Text description provided by the architects. Mabote celebrates the Waterberg through its materiality and functionality. The residence nurtures a sense of natural escapism with its seamless flow between external and internal spaces.

Save this picture!
© Dook
© Dook

Luxuriously spacious internal areas offer framed vistas of the surrounding landscape, pulling the outside in, while wide covered walkways and verandahs pull the inhabitants outside to experience the breathtaking landscape up close. The treatment of light plays an important role in both the interior spaces and the transitionary outdoor spaces.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Sections - Recovery Plan
Sections - Recovery Plan

The pool deck and outdoor sunken lounge offer a sumptuous setting for entertainment or relaxation, where nature is just a step away. The interiors are warm and rich in texture, offering comfort and convenience. 

Save this picture!
© Dook
© Dook

Natural elements in the landscape were prioritized and the building layout was planned to accommodate existing trees and topography. The treatment of these elements enhance the experience of the space, and help to embed the structure in its environment more successfully.

Save this picture!
© Dook
© Dook

There is a harmonious link between the lodge and its surrounds. The linearity of the built forms complement the organic contours of the berg, while the subtle rendering of the surfaces pick up on the transient shades of both hard and soft elements in the  landscape.

Save this picture!
© Dook
© Dook

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Nicholas Plewman Architects
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses South Africa
Cite: "Mabote House / Nicholas Plewman Architects" 19 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/923259/mabote-house-nicholas-plewman-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream