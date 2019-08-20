Public Gallery Design Of Yuexiu Tianyue Bay / XAA

+ 18

Architects XAA

Location Nanzhou Room，Haizhu District, Guangzhou，Guangdong，China

Category Showroom

Lead Designer Janson Xian

Design Team Yuxing Yi, Jiasheng Liao, Wenyi Gao, Juke Yang, Zhiyang Miu, Lingfeng Wang

Area 848.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Linfeng Wang

Manufacturers Loading...

Landscape Design AECOM

Interior Design HWCD

Owner Yuexiu Property

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the southern end of the Guangzhou new central axis, near northeast of Xingguang Bridge in Haizhu District, the project consists of the residential land in the north and the riverside public green land in the south. The latter is led by the owner to build a riverside park with the consent of the government. Among them, there is a public gallery which has been completed and soon be made public.

Our concept comes from thinking about how to make the building better integrate into the surrounding environment, so as to blur the indoor and outdoor boundary, create an atmosphere of ambiguity in the transitional space, and increase the sense of mystery, inclusiveness and interest. Through the consideration of material thickness, material reflection, nodes creating and the like, with see-through connection of the internal and external environment, the river view, the landscape and the artistic activities all combines with people’s ways of life to achieve a boundaryless space effect.

The entire riverside park was designed by us together with AECOM (Landscape) and HWCD (Interior). The owner hopes that the park's gallery will provide a place for citizens to admire art and river views, and promote community communication. So the starting point of the design is to integrate the river view, the park, and an artistic atmosphere.

The main body of the gallery is composed of two ovals and a circular shape. The outer ring is surrounded by a 25mm thick steel plate and supported by 75mm diameter steel columns. Externally, the mirror-like waterscapes, the white reflective materials, and the slim structures gently reflect the environment and the sunlight inward, creating a homogeneous, continuous, transparent feel.

On the way to indoor space, we use the white curved walls to guide a radial space sequence. People gradually feel the changes from the freedom and dynamic of the outside to a series of multi-layered spaces set by the architects, the sculptural forms and the art gallery atmosphere through deliberate light guidance.