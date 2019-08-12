World
  New Tiunda School / C.F. Møller

New Tiunda School / C.F. Møller

  17:00 - 12 August, 2019
  Curated by Paula Pintos
New Tiunda School / C.F. Møller
New Tiunda School / C.F. Møller, © Mark Hadden
© Mark Hadden

© Nikolaj Jakobsen © Mark Hadden © Mark Hadden © Mark Hadden

© Mark Hadden
© Mark Hadden

Text description provided by the architects. The vision is to create the learning environment of the future by designing a modern elementary school and preschool that are attractive, secure and accessible for everyone. The Tiunda School is for children from preschool to the 9th grade, and its structure is simple and robust. The brick facades are a link back to the site’s history - the old brickworks. The design of the interior reflects the structure’s simplicity and robustness and gives space for playfulness and inspiration. 

© Mark Hadden
© Mark Hadden
North elevation
North elevation

Shared connecting space on the ground floor combines a bistro, square, main staircase and several shared learning environments. This gives ample space to develop a sense of community and pride in the school. C.F. Møller, in collaboration with Anna Törnqvist, a school building expert, has developed a school that offers flexible, future-proof learning environments. The spatial design is matched to the needs of a traditional organisation, yet it also opens up new opportunities, including more varied working methods and seating plans. 

© Mark Hadden
© Mark Hadden
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Mark Hadden
© Mark Hadden

The new building also includes preparation kitchens, an after-school club, and a new sports hall. The school and its schoolyard are attractive and inviting, playful, stimulate social contact and inspire safety and security. 

© Mark Hadden
© Mark Hadden

As a dialogue-based turnkey contract and collaboration, the project ensures quality and results, creating openness and awareness. The project includes the demolition of the existing school and building the New Tiunda School.

© Mark Hadden
© Mark Hadden

Project location

C.F. Møller Architects
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Elementary & Middle school Sweden
"New Tiunda School / C.F. Møller" 12 Aug 2019. ArchDaily.

