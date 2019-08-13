World
  7. Melirrehue Rural School / GVAA + BVA

Melirrehue Rural School / GVAA + BVA

+ 15

  • Architects

    BVA, GVAA

  • Location

    Gorbea, Araucanía Region, Chile

  • Category

    Schools

  • Lead Architects

    Felipe Giannini, Sergio Villarroel, Orestes Borghero

  • Area

    383.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Design Team

    Hans Helbl, Vanessa Ortega

  • Clients

    Ilustre Municipalidad de Gorbea

  • Engineering

    Javier Pault

  • Landscaping

    Carolina Villarroel
Cortesía de GVAA
Cortesía de GVAA

Text description provided by the architects. The project is based on a compact volume that is born from its central “patio”, this space is defined as a meeting place that is projected to the community, being a multipurpose space that is joined to the programs of the area of ​​services and teaching of the school, decreasing the circulation surfaces and increasing the square meters of the proposed space. 

Cortesía de GVAA
Cortesía de GVAA
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Cortesía de GVAA
Cortesía de GVAA

From this point the volume takes its maximum height, going out to look for natural light, as a remembrance to the Mapuche hut and its hearth, in this case, the hearth is replaced by a skylight, fire against the light. The importance of this space lies in the multifunctionality of its program, establishing the school as a community meeting place, the campfire is the space itself. 

Cortesía de GVAA
Cortesía de GVAA

The programs are arranged in two areas that surround the roofed central ¨patio¨, where the service areas are located on the west side and the teaching área in the east side. The central ¨patio¨ is defined as a void through which access to the School and outside patio. The project aims to redefine the classic form of educational public architecture, providing interconnected spaces with the ability to modify and adapt programs according to the specific needs of the educational community.

Cortesía de GVAA
Cortesía de GVAA
Section 1
Section 1
Cortesía de GVAA
Cortesía de GVAA

