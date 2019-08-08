FCBStudios Reimagines Industrial Heritage of Cornwall to Revitalize UNESCO Harbor Site

Save this picture! Hayle North Quay. Image Courtesy of Forbes Massie

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios has received unanimous planning approval for the third phase of work in Cornwall. Called Hayle North Quay, the 20 acre mixed use regeneration project was made to create a contemporary harbourside as part of the region's UNESCO World Heritage Site. The scheme draws inspiration from Cornish coal wharf heritage and the natural landscape to creating a vibrant vision for Cornwall's coast.

Save this picture! Hayle North Quay. Image Courtesy of Forbes Massie

Originally given outline approval in 2010, the proposal was first commissioned by the current owners of Hayle Harbour. The first phase of the project includes approximately 140 dwellings, high-quality public realm, improved facilities for the fishing fleet, a new public square, 600m2 of office space and around 2,000m2 of waterside commercial units all within the World Heritage Site. This is the third phase of work that the practice has undertaken at Hayle Harbour. In 2014 FCBStudios completed the multi-award-winning food store and the repair and restoration of the Grade 2 Listed South Quay, which was opened to the public for the first time in its history, providing a significant new amenity for residents and visitors. A mixed-use residential scheme at South Quay was approved for planning in April 2018.

Outline consent was also given for the wider masterplan, which includes around 300 dwellings, a boutique hotel, watersports hub and works to a Grade 2 Listed stable block. The scheme has been developed in full collaboration with the local community, Cornwall Council and heritage bodies, working with David Lock Associates, Stephen Levrant Heritage Architecture, Churchman Thornhill Finch Landscape Architects, EDP, Vectos and WSP. Located immediately adjacent to the quayside will be a mix of wharf houses and apartment buildings with active commercial ground floors. The prominent position will benefit from the expansive views across the estuarine setting. The narrow wharf lanes evoke the historic railway routes that weaved their way through structures and buildings, creating spaces sheltered from the prevailing south-westerly wind.

Matt Williams, Associate at FCBStudios said: “Developing a scheme for Hayle that works with the operational needs of the historic harbour, the economic and residential requirements of the town and the setting of the site – Conservation Area, World Heritage Site, adjacent to a SSSI – was challenging, but has resulted in a place that will complement and enhance the historic town. Following an exemplar planning process we now have support from the local community, Town Council, Cornwall Council , Historic England, and ICOMOS.’’

Save this picture! Hayle North Quay. Image Courtesy of FCBStudios

A new public square for Hayle will create a new destination for North Quay. The buildings located here will have a simple architectural language which takes its design cues from the now-demolished coal-fired power station. The generous, public realm surrounding them will host a range of ground floor uses. North Quay Square will provide a public space which establishes a clear visual and physical link between the development and the wider context. Located on the Hilltop area above North Quay will be a low-density residential development of detached and semi-detached villa type dwellings. These dwellings are embedded in the existing dune landscape, with light and airy living accommodation within.

Work on the Cornwall site is set to begin in early 2020.