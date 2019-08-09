World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Ana Smud
  6. 2016
  7. Casa MC / Ana Smud + Zelcer

Casa MC / Ana Smud + Zelcer

  • 06:00 - 9 August, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa MC / Ana Smud + Zelcer
Save this picture!
Casa MC / Ana Smud + Zelcer, © Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

© Javier Agustín Rojas © Javier Agustín Rojas © Javier Agustín Rojas © Javier Agustín Rojas + 16

  • Architects

    Ana Smud, Daniel Zelcer

  • Location

    Pilar, Argentina

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Ana Sol Smud, Daniel Zelcer

  • Design team

    Ana Sol Smud, Daniel Zelcer, Camila Jalife, Florencia Lopez Iriquin.

  • Area

    160.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a gated community in Pilar, Buenos Aires, the entire project was aimed at making an own, inside World, minimizing the visuals from the outside of the building.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

In order to achieve reduced visuals from the exterior, the house is retired from the sidewalk, generating a courtyard that works like the access, in which a big tree  with a great folliage was preserved. This access space is delimited by a traslucid metal mesh that allows the vegetation’s growth and guarantees privacy. The Gallery and the Living room, which connects both front and back gardens, are contained between this courtyard and the backgroung garden, mixing both architecture and landscape. 

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

In the upper floor, bedrooms are disposed so that sunlight enters in the morning and avoid its own shadows above ground floor.

The construction system, chosen by the owner, was Steel Frame, in which any of its columns are exposed. The facades are composed by a mix of blind and glazed modules that go from floor to ceiling. Blind modules are made in a dark grey color so as to allow the surrounding vegetation to fully reflect in the windows, making a game of light and shadows with vertical planes and neighboring tree tops.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Ana Smud
Office
Daniel Zelcer
Office

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
Cite: "Casa MC / Ana Smud + Zelcer" [Casa MC / Smud + Zelcer] 09 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922649/casa-mc-ana-smud-plus-zelcer/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream