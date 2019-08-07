World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospital
  4. Indonesia
  5. Silver Thomas Hanley
  6. 2018
  7. Pondok Indah Bintaro Jaya Hospital / Silver Thomas Hanley

Pondok Indah Bintaro Jaya Hospital / Silver Thomas Hanley

  • 19:00 - 7 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Pondok Indah Bintaro Jaya Hospital / Silver Thomas Hanley
Save this picture!
Pondok Indah Bintaro Jaya Hospital / Silver Thomas Hanley, © Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

© Fernando Gomulya © Fernando Gomulya © Kenny Li © Alexander Sindhiarta Mulya + 30

Save this picture!
© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

Text description provided by the architects. The RS Pondok Indah Bintaro Jaya Hospital is a 230-bed greenfield private hospital in Jakarta. The development was built over two stages, with areas still to open to receive patients. The staging of the hospital is a component of the staged development that responds to the greater Bintaro Masterplan. The largest and closest satellite city to Jakarta, Bintaro began not with the built environment but with consideration for circulation, easy walking distance, water sensitive design and landscaped connections. The hospital reflects a holistic urban design solution that integrates health, wellness, and community. The facility forms part of the greater city of Bintaro with planned green corridors, mixed-use commercial buildings, retail, short-stay facilities, and multifaceted residential developments.

Save this picture!
© Kenny Li
© Kenny Li

The Architectural solution pays homage to the terraced rice fields of South East Asia. It celebrates water and the tropical nature of Indonesia. Sculptural inpatient towers perched on top of a podium with undulating bands of green shelves, planter boxes and metal panel overhangs. They shelter the patient wards from intense sun exposure and help mitigate heat gain. The effect is a sculptural form modulated by light offering vistas to green roofs and the urban fabric beyond. Terrace building is a distinctive cultural phenomenon of South East Asia. Terracing consists of building stonewalls along a slope and contours of upland being converted for cultivated land. The effect is an entire mountain slope terraced to the top, a sculptural system of fields covered with crops. Mountain-scapes rendered in a profoundly human scale.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The design is intended to represent first-class healthcare services for local and international patients and a patient-centered approach that encapsulates the client’s service and quality excellence, to deliver services with innovation based on the Good Corporate Governance and Good Clinical Government principles. Evidence-based design and sustainability were embedded into the design, with access to natural light maximized, staff travel distances minimized, and large glazed windows framing patient views from bedrooms. The hospital incorporates a variety of green attributes, such as sustainable sites initiatives (SITES), water and energy efficiencies, as well as Environmental Impact Analysis (AMDAL) that is supported by high technology to reduce pollutants.

Save this picture!
© Alexander Sindhiarta Mulya
© Alexander Sindhiarta Mulya

The 10 level Development includes 4 levels of inpatient units, 3 levels of diagnostic and treatment, 1 level staff department and 2 levels of the back of house and basement car parking. Facilities include retail, pharmacy, medical imaging, emergency department, outpatient clinics, inpatient units, dental and rehabilitation services, operating suites, education auditorium, maternity and pediatric units, special care nursery, consulting rooms, administration areas, staff dining, and lounge areas. 100 inpatient beds are currently open, with the opportunity to expand to 230 beds when fully complete. Staff and visitor retreat areas provide respite, and natural materials and soft colors help promote a relaxed environment. Connections to biophilia are most evident in the mature trees within the atrium. The hospital also boasts innovations in delivering the utilization of advanced medical technology and the digital paperless information system.

Save this picture!
© Alexander Sindhiarta Mulya
© Alexander Sindhiarta Mulya

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Silver Thomas Hanley
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare hospital Indonesia
Cite: "Pondok Indah Bintaro Jaya Hospital / Silver Thomas Hanley" 07 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922571/pondok-indah-bintaro-jaya-hospital-silver-thomas-hanley/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream