  7. Freemans Bay School / RTA Studio

Freemans Bay School / RTA Studio

  • 21:00 - 10 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Freemans Bay School / RTA Studio
Freemans Bay School / RTA Studio, © Simon Devit
© Simon Devit

© Simon Devit

© Simon Devit
© Simon Devit

Text description provided by the architects. The existing site is situated along Wellington Street and Hepburn Street, in one of Auckland’s earliest settled areas, Freeman’s Bay. In close proximity to vibrant city suburbs and newly developed city precincts, Freeman’s Bay School is designed to create a fresh new center of modern learning which looks to the future whilst encouraging close ties with the community, history, and landscape. The building proposes a solution type of architecture that inspires learning & promotes the fulfillment of potential in the local rangatahi (younger generation/youth).

© Simon Devit
© Simon Devit
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Simon Devit
© Simon Devit

The new multipurpose hall and administration building fronts Wellington Street, and are connected with an entrance canopy that provides an inviting / welcoming entrance into the school, and functions as a substantial outdoor teaching space and covered play area. The ridgeline references both traditional Maori forms, as well as the various roof forms of typical colonial flats and townhouses of the surrounding streetscape.

© Simon Devit
© Simon Devit

Through the new entrance canopy, the removal of existing 1960s school buildings and carpark facilities made way for four new buildings that open on-to a new central courtyard, encouraging social interaction, and outdoor learning. The vibrant and rich colors on the buildings represent the diverse cultural community and the children’s different ethnic backgrounds.

© Simon Devit
© Simon Devit

The new learning hub is situated to the East, behind the admin building fronting North / West. The new whanau ata/library building sits West behind the hall, with the existing learning building to the North / East. This building provides advanced ‘innovative learning environments’ (80-90 pupils per ‘classroom’ in open-plan spaces), offering a variety of new building materials and technologies. Flexible teaching spaces allow for a variety of pedagogical practice, as well as a multitude of subjects & disciplines, for use by the school and the community alike.

© Simon Devit
© Simon Devit
Elevations
Elevations
© Simon Devit
© Simon Devit

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
RTA Studio
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Elementary & Middle school New Zealand
Cite: "Freemans Bay School / RTA Studio" 10 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922566/freemans-bay-school-rta-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

