World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Park
  4. Germany
  5. se\arch architekten
  6. 2018
  7. Kita+ Park Daycare / se\arch architekten

Kita+ Park Daycare / se\arch architekten

  • 07:45 - 8 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kita+ Park Daycare / se\arch architekten
Save this picture!
Kita+ Park Daycare / se\arch architekten, © Zooey Braun Photography
© Zooey Braun Photography

© Zooey Braun Photography © Zooey Braun Photography © Zooey Braun Photography © Zooey Braun Photography + 14

Save this picture!
© Zooey Braun Photography
© Zooey Braun Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Kita+ is part of the Public Park planned as part of the Landesgartenschau Lahr 2018. The aim was to plan a 5-group daycare and a museum part with a meeting place. The outdoor facilities are shared. The museum area is linked to the showroom of a nearby show construction site of a Roman strip house.

Save this picture!
© Zooey Braun Photography
© Zooey Braun Photography
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Zooey Braun Photography
© Zooey Braun Photography

The wooden structure is spanned by segmental arch roofs, which allows a roman market hall to associate. This effect is strengthened with the transparent facades on the sides emphasizing the light and open overall impression. Both facilities share a common entrance area with atrium. Extensive greening on the roof provides climatic protection and absorbs precipitation.

Save this picture!
© Zooey Braun Photography
© Zooey Braun Photography
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Zooey Braun Photography
© Zooey Braun Photography

Board plywood walls with natural exposed surfaces form the interiors. The vertical slatted structure of the facades consists of local silver fir. On the north façade, it also serves as a translucent filter that allows for visual reference to the outside without providing direct insight.

Save this picture!
© Zooey Braun Photography
© Zooey Braun Photography
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
© Zooey Braun Photography
© Zooey Braun Photography

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
se\arch architekten
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Landscape Architecture Park Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Museum Educational Architecture Day Care Germany
Cite: "Kita+ Park Daycare / se\arch architekten" 08 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922548/kita-plus-park-daycare-se-arch-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream