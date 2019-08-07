World
  7. Miguel Valencia Educational Institution / Plan:b arquitectos

Miguel Valencia Educational Institution / Plan:b arquitectos

  • 14:00 - 7 August, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Miguel Valencia Educational Institution / Plan:b arquitectos
Miguel Valencia Educational Institution / Plan:b arquitectos, © Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

© Alejandro Arango
Text description provided by the architects. This new school was planned on the footprint of previous constructions in bad condition and on a floor with low resistance. This obliged us to erect buildings of only one floor located on the most stable strip of land and also maintaining the existing sport field slabs. 

© Alejandro Arango
Roof Plan
© Alejandro Arango
Two linear and separate buildings were planned for primary and secondary: the first is concave towards the landscape and the second is concave towards the playground. 

© Alejandro Arango
They both use the same constructive system of concrete porticos, work in a similar way and have concrete block walls and open corridors that are separated from the game area by means of the growth of climbing plants. At a distance, these buildings work like landmarks in the coffee landscape.

© Alejandro Arango
Section A
© Alejandro Arango
Project location

Plan:b arquitectos
Concrete Brick

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Colombia
Cite: "Miguel Valencia Educational Institution / Plan:b arquitectos" [Institución educativa Miguel Valencia / Plan:b arquitectos] 07 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922477/miguel-valencia-educational-institution-plan-b-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

