Miguel Valencia Educational Institution / Plan:b arquitectos

Architects Plan:b arquitectos

Location Verdun, Jardín, Antioquia, Colombia

Category Schools

Lead Architects Felipe Mesa + Federico Mesa

Area 1543.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Alejandro Arango

Team Design Carlos Blanco, Laura Kate Correa, Clara Restrepo, Esteban Hincapié, Maria Clara Osorio

Clients Fundación Fraternidad

Engineering Simétrica

Text description provided by the architects. This new school was planned on the footprint of previous constructions in bad condition and on a floor with low resistance. This obliged us to erect buildings of only one floor located on the most stable strip of land and also maintaining the existing sport field slabs.

Two linear and separate buildings were planned for primary and secondary: the first is concave towards the landscape and the second is concave towards the playground.

They both use the same constructive system of concrete porticos, work in a similar way and have concrete block walls and open corridors that are separated from the game area by means of the growth of climbing plants. At a distance, these buildings work like landmarks in the coffee landscape.