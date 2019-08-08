World
  7. Poa House / Bernardes Arquitetura

Poa House / Bernardes Arquitetura

  • 14:00 - 8 August, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Poa House / Bernardes Arquitetura
Poa House / Bernardes Arquitetura, © Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

© Leonardo Finotti

  • Architects

    Bernardes Arquitetura

  • Location

    Porto Alegre, Brazil

  • Category

    Houses

  • Design team

    Thiago Bernardes, Steven Evans, Izabela Figueiredo, Caroline Tonacci Costa, Aline Bianca, Mariane Graciano, Stephanie Andrade, José Luiz Canal

  • Area

    660.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Leonardo Finotti

  • Landscape

    Isabel Duprat

  • Lightning

    Alexandre Martins

  • Air

    Raul Bessa, Luís Almeida

  • Development

    Canal & Musse

  • Instalations

    Alexandre Martins

  • Structural Engineer

    Jorge Nunes da Silva, Jorge Ribeirinho
    More Specs
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. POA House is developed in three staggered levels, interconnected by a great wooden staircase that rests on the natural profile of the site. The access level houses the office and exercise room located at the bottom of the terrain, in addition to the dependencies of service and garage. The middle floor houses the social sector (living room, kitchen, garden, swimming pool) and two suites. The upper deck houses the master suite.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

On the three floors, the circulation is concentrated between two gables of apparent concrete that show the materiality and atmosphere of the house. The levels are articulated by the wooden staircase. At the intermediate level, the circulation gains a double-height ceiling and the concrete gable gains traces that let the garden glimpse. The room can be completely integrated into the garden with the full opening of the floor-ceiling frames.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The north facades (both the main and facade of the block that houses the suites) are protected by vertical wooden bricks, which are the continuation of the rafters that compose the apparent structure of the roof. The brise-soleils, in conjunction with the bib and glass frames, work as filters for the sun light and guarantee privacy.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Cite: "Poa House / Bernardes Arquitetura" [Casa Poa / Bernardes Arquitetura] 08 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922455/poa-house-bernardes-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

