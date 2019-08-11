New Architecture and Design Books to Read this Summer

Save this picture! Photograph of Eero Saarinen with two Yale residential colleges. From "Living on Campus: An Architectural History of the American Dormitory". Image Courtesy of Metropolis Magazine

Modernism in Pittsburgh. Central Park. Space settlements. Interwar typography. What do these topics all have in common? They are the subjects of a new batch of architecture and design books released this past year – books that constitute Metropolis Magazine’s spring/summer edition roundup of architecture’s newest and most exciting publications.

Imagining the Modern: Architecture and Urbanism of the Pittsburgh Renaissance is a detailed documentation of Pittsburgh’s Modernist transformation in the 1950’s and 60’s. The Central Park: Original Designs for New York’s Greatest Treasure relays a visual history of the extensive planning process behind the design of the Central Park. And Living on Campus: An Architectural History of the American Dormitory illustrates the oft-ignored history of the American dorm with personal stories from the deans, students, and architects involved. These works, alongside collections of modernist tapestry, monographic tributes to Aldo Rossi, Oscar Niemeyer, and Claude Parent, and even an investigation of “The Architecture of Trees,” compose Metropolis Magazine’s most recent roundup - one which is both wide-ranging and thorough.

