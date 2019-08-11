World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Campus
  4. Colombia
  5. +UdeB Arquitectos
  6. 2016
  7. Integral Wellbeing Plan, Universidad de la Sabana / +UdeB Arquitectos

Integral Wellbeing Plan, Universidad de la Sabana / +UdeB Arquitectos

  • 10:00 - 11 August, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial della Maggiora
  • Translated by Emma Johansson
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Integral Wellbeing Plan, Universidad de la Sabana / +UdeB Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Integral Wellbeing Plan, Universidad de la Sabana / +UdeB Arquitectos, © Alejandro Arango Escobar
© Alejandro Arango Escobar

© Alejandro Arango Escobar © Alejandro Arango Escobar © Alejandro Arango Escobar © Alejandro Arango Escobar + 18

  • Architects

    +UdeB Arquitectos

  • Location

    Chía, Cundinamarca, Colombia

  • Category

    University

  • Lead Architect

    Felipe Uribe

  • Design Team

    Carolina Zuluaga, Camilo Betancur, Daniel Molina, Felipe Delgado, Juan Pablo González, Juan Camilo Solís, Melissa Ortega, Juliana Arroyabe, Stefanía Palacio, Angélica Gaviria, Daniel Rojas

  • Area

    11225.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Alejandro Arango Escobar

  • Interns

    Nicolás Barón, Alejandro Muñoz, Oscar David Pachón, Juliana Pérez, Antoine Piketty

  • Architectural Supervision

    Juan Pablo González, Oscar David Pachón, Alejandra Rincón

  • Coordinator

    María Paula Rico
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango Escobar
© Alejandro Arango Escobar

Text description provided by the architects. In the middle of the development of the Ad Portas building, the IWP - Integral Wellbeing Plan emerged as a conclusion of a qualitative anthropological study conducted by Beatriz Turbay on the campus of the University of La Sabana. Its findings showed that the student population needed more outdoor study spaces and that the new building of Ad Portas that we were designing, could not replace this shortage.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango Escobar
© Alejandro Arango Escobar
Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango Escobar
© Alejandro Arango Escobar

Therefore we conducted a master plan for the civic space and built a campus fit to the scale and the needs of the student. To do this, we set up a system of pavilions that accompanies the facades, squares and walking paths, as well as structures the common pedestrian network.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan First Floor
Floor Plan First Floor
Save this picture!
Facade Sections - Classrooms
Facade Sections - Classrooms

The furniture were studied meticulously to ensure maximum comfort. Within this concept, which balances the landscape values with the infrastructure, are the new classrooms, which have the function of both pedagogical spaces, as well as open and spontaneous civic spaces. In the future, the appearance of the vegetation of the campus will approach that of a botanical garden.

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango Escobar
© Alejandro Arango Escobar

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
+UdeB Arquitectos
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Landscape Architecture Campus Educational Architecture Higher Education University Colombia
Cite: "Integral Wellbeing Plan, Universidad de la Sabana / +UdeB Arquitectos" [Plan Integral de Bienestar, Universidad de la Sabana / +UdeB Arquitectos] 11 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johansson, Emma) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922239/integral-wellbeing-plan-universidad-de-la-sabana-plus-udeb-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream