  7. Woodstock Poolhouse / North River Architecture & Planning

Woodstock Poolhouse / North River Architecture & Planning

  • 17:00 - 1 August, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Woodstock Poolhouse / North River Architecture & Planning
Woodstock Poolhouse / North River Architecture & Planning, © Deborah DeGraffenreid
    • Clients

      undisclosed

    • Engineering

      Bill Scribner, Kaaterskill Associates

    • Consultants

      Harmony Builders (GC), Group Works, LLC (pool designer)

    • Collaborators

      Ambiance Systems (lighting, automation)
      • More Specs Less Specs
    Text description provided by the architects. The Catskill forest comes right up to the doors of this pool house located in the hills outside of Woodstock, NY. At 2,000 square feet and only 18 feet wide, this slim building fits between the towering trees and contains a 60 foot indoor lap pool, spa bathroom, exercise room, and a covered deck that steps down to the forest floor.

    Section
    Section
    Plan
    Plan

    Providing a private retreat for the owner and guests, North River’s design concept opens up the building to the outdoors on every façade with long sets of folding doors. In colder months, triple-pane glass doors keep the rooms airy and bright while significantly conserving energy. Passive House principles of airtightness and insulation substantially reduce the energy required to keep the building and the pool comfortable year-round.

    Materials were selected for their durability and beauty, and include sapele wood flooring, decks and ceilings, locally sourced limestone floors and counters, waterproof plaster walls, custom fabricated light fixtures, standing seam Galvalume roofing, and custom milled Eastern White Pine siding and timbers, most of which was carefully harvested from the building site while leaving others towering above.

    Project location

    Cite: "Woodstock Poolhouse / North River Architecture & Planning" 01 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/922084/woodstock-poolhouse-north-river-architecture-and-planning/> ISSN 0719-8884

