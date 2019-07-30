Sasaki Designs a New Progressive Master Plan for the Universidad de Lima

+ 10

The Universidad de Lima, the most influential institution in Peru, is expanding its campus, in the heart of the capital, to offer a new learning experience, a never seen before novelty amongst the schools in Latin America.

The project’s main purpose is to create the whole college town, usually found abroad, in its central location in Lima. This innovative approach comes from the understanding of the importance of the concept of “university-cities” as a key economic driver. In fact, the master plan suggests making the campus as inclusive as possible, by putting in place all the facilities needed for students to actually linger.

"The concept of 'university cities'—as planned university campuses are typically known in Latin America—is undergoing a rebirth process, characterized by their greater immersion in their city contexts, stronger connections to their social and economic fabrics, and the reinterpretation of their academic and student life spaces," -- Dennis Pieprz, Hon. ASLA, Sasaki principal and Chair of Design.

The historical center of the university will be rejuvenated, and new adjacent parcels appropriated for the expansion. The recently completed master plan, designed by Sasaki, showcases a network of landscape and infrastructure that create a seamless urban fabric, between the old and the new. In addition, new structures will propose new functions to the existing program, such as a library, a student recreation center, a center for admissions, student services, and general studies, and an engineering innovation center. The construction of the buildings has already begun.

The typologies introduced can generate a high level of flexibility in the usage of space, contrasting with the rigid traditional academic configurations. A change in form can be translated into a change in teaching & learning methods. The whole transformation serves this new progressive academic approach. Eventually, the next natural step for this institution is to have residential halls for students.