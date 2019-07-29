World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Traditional Iranian Monuments Reimagined as High-Rise Buildings

Traditional Iranian Monuments Reimagined as High-Rise Buildings

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Traditional Iranian Monuments Reimagined as High-Rise Buildings
Save this picture!
Traditional Iranian Monuments Reimagined as High-Rise Buildings, © Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar

© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar © Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar © Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar © Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar + 10

Traditional Iranian architectural monuments are often built low to the ground due to the lack of beam and column technology. Palaces, mosques, and public buildings are thus built with only one or two floors, and Iranian architecture rarely features towers or high-rise buildings as a result.

Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar

In this project, Forouzanfar attempts to recreate famous Iranian monuments in the form of towers or high-rise buildings using the technique of photomontage. In doing so, he envisions using the past to inform future designs.

Save this picture!
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar
© Mohammad Hassan Forouzanfar

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Lilly Cao
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Lilly Cao. "Traditional Iranian Monuments Reimagined as High-Rise Buildings" 29 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921683/traditional-iranian-monuments-reimagined-as-high-rise-buildings/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream