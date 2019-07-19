FL House / NVArquitetura

+ 29

Text description provided by the architects. Designed to be a refuge on the beach for a young couple with two small girls, the FL House has in its DNA a stripped-down yet elegant and comfortable design. Located in a condominium on the north coast of Rio Grande do Sul, the house was designed with an integrated layout, that turns to a lake in its backyard.

The interior architecture, also designed by the office, is light and practical, according to what is expected of a beach house. The palette of colors, between the nudes and blues tones, refers to the lightness of the beach climate.

To highlight the wide space in its interior, the entire social area of ​​the ground floor is integrated. The kitchen, with a large gourmet countertop, was designed to be supportive and also where the family reunites with friends. The contrast of the black and white, which appears in both the materials and the kitchen cabinets, balances of with the wood and gray silestone. The geometric tiles and the wooden lamps brings to the space a young and stripped-down feel. The round table, enriched by the chairs designed by Aristeu Pires, serves as dinner support, a games corner or even for a pleasant chat.

All of this space connects the kitchen to the living room which, with the subtlety and delicacy of its furniture and colors, becomes the center point of the house and is evidenced by the high ceilings. Here, the highlights are the shelf of the living room, which values ​​the collection of handmade ceramics, and the buffet, both office designs.Valuing the generous height of the house, the shelf is supported by a black metal frame that contrasts with the shelves in light natural wood.

The pleasant environment is a result of the harmony between nudes and minerals and the warm and indirect lighting that gives a sense of warmth characteristic of a beach environment.The buffet, which doubles as a cart, has the flexibility to be moved as needed, and is a perfect support with its colorful trays that give life to the space.

From the mezzanine, where are the circulations of the rooms, it is possible to visualize the whole social area of ​​the house.

The straight lines of the facades, concrete roofs, blend in well with the vertical wood panels, formed by shutters that have access from the dorms to the balconies. This feature, besides guaranteeing privacy and solar protection, brings movement and dynamism to the facade.The wood is also used in the main entrance of the house, making a connection of materials between the first and second floors.

The glass frames on the main façade of the house, values the high ceilings of the social area. In the back facade, it integrate all the social space with the pool área. The materials and colors chosen, from the exterior to the interior, follow the same language: natural and light, seeking the young and coastal feel.