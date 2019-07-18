World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Grupo Zegnea
  6. 2019
  7. Box XL Houses / Grupo Zegnea

Box XL Houses / Grupo Zegnea

  • 12:00 - 18 July, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Box XL Houses / Grupo Zegnea
Save this picture!
Box XL Houses / Grupo Zegnea, © João Morgado
© João Morgado

© João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado © João Morgado + 35

  • Architects

    Grupo Zegnea

  • Location

    Guimarães, Portugal

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Hugo Lobo, Eugénio Ribeiro

  • Colaboradores

    António Póvoas, Diogo Rodrigues, Mariana Rodrigues, Duarte Ramos, Sandra Sanroque, Rita Poças

  • Area

    50138.29 ft2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    João Morgado
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. The Box XL Houses is a seven houses development arranged in a diverse way, creating different relationships with the environment. The aim was to achieve a balance between the “constructed” and the “natural”, between the “mass” and the “void” so that these two antagonistic realities would form a peaceful and continuous dialogue, enhancing each other. The idea adopted in the project and the division of the lots was carried out to allow the creation of space between the constructed mass, thus obtaining a visual permeability with the landscape.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The house design is practical at one level, the spaces naturally adapt a functional program. At the lower level is the garage, entrance and storage area, which is accessed from a private road specially constructed for this development.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

The clarity and pragmatism with which the design of the houses is faced, is likewise reflected in the constructive options and materiality. The choice of materials that compose the interior space, was studied in order to evidence the fluidity of the space, evidencing the natural and successive continuity of its uses. Externally it seeks a succession of pure volumes, with raw materials, counterpointing to the green spaces and natural elements creating a new landscape. Therefore, the Box XL Houses establish a harmonious relationship with its surroundings.

Save this picture!
© João Morgado
© João Morgado

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Grupo Zegnea
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "Box XL Houses / Grupo Zegnea" [Casas Box XL / Grupo Zegnea] 18 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921193/box-xl-houses-grupo-zegnea/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream