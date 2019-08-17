World
Xingshe Public Toilets / COBBLESTONE DESIGN CANADA

  • 21:00 - 17 August, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this picture!
Xingshe Public Toilets / COBBLESTONE DESIGN CANADA, © Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu

© Yijie Hu © Yijie Hu © Yijie Hu © Yijie Hu + 44

  • Clients

    Beijing Daxing District Urban Management Committee

  • Engineering

    Shanghai Zhongfu architectural design institute

  • Landscape

    Cobblestone Design Canada

  • Consultants

    Beijing Tianheng Construction Group co.LTD/Beijing Qianjian Building Decoration Engineering Co. LTD

  • Collaborators

    Shanghai Zhongfu architectural design institute
Save this picture!
© Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu

“Children are playing in the streets, and some people go to the toilets which are no longer monotonous. The outdoor staffs go to rest in the lounge, while other people are walking and talking in the streets. These streets are consequently activated. The toilets that we designed including 10 completed and 20 being to be build, aim to create such an atmosphere of the city.”

Save this picture!
© Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu

The public toilet reforming has thrived since 2015 in many both Chinese cities and countryside. The reason that “toilet reforming” is called “reforming” is this reforming changes some concept about toilet. The functions which original public toilet does not have are added. However, we suggest that the meaning of “the toilet reforming” is much more than just the functional reforming. It is an urban public courtyard which serves a wide range of users. It also incorporates the diversity of daily life, and creates an atmosphere of elegance and comfort. It is part of the shaper and fabric of the harmony city. The year 2017 was the year of the toilet reforming, because a large number of toilet reforms have been implemented .The construction of new toilets has aroused wide public attention, triggered the public to think about the elegant lifestyle. It initiated urban practitioners to extend exploring its functions, management, and role in the urban renewal.

Save this picture!
Xingshe Summary
Xingshe Summary
Save this picture!
1F Plan
1F Plan

In 2018, the city management department went through many times site explorations with us, in Daxing new town area. 10 locations of this area were chosen to launch “toilet reforming” practice. They were located in urban center (3 places), neighborhoods (5 places) and parkland(2 places). We call them “兴·舍（Xingshe）”. “兴（Xing）”represents Daxing. The two points in the low side of “兴(Xing)” represents the male and female, and the three points above represent rest, convenience, and serving, which are extended functions. “舍（she）” represents cottage or house which feels like home. The “toilet reforming” carries on the function expansion to the original public toilet. The resting places for outdoor staff, community service center, and public welfare activity place are added, which become important part of the “toilet reforming”.

Save this picture!
© Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu
Save this picture!
© Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu

In addition, vacuum discharge and guide equipment is brought in these projects. It can discharge waste rapidly, saving water and deodorizing. It can also bundle with terminal product, offering ecological fertilizer. The toilet public space provieds vending machine, weighing apparatus, mobile phone charging equipment, water dispenser, WIFI, digital toilet management system and other equipments.

Save this picture!
© Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu
Save this picture!
© Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu

The 10 Xingshe located in the central city, the neighborhoods, and the green lands. They become the public courtyards of the city, which are the receptions for the diversity and delicacy of urban life. We actively explored the streetscape effects based on public toilets. After many discussions with the government management team, the Chinese roses, pears traditional gray, metamorphosis, endeavor, and so on, which are special of Daxing, were organically integrated into the 10 independent designs.

Save this picture!
© Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu
Save this picture!
© Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu

They end up with 3 standard layouts and 4 elevation patterns. They are, Blooming in Spring and Fruiting in Autumn (Chinese roses and pears showing as paper-cuts means blooming in spring and fruiting in autumn.), Transforming and Endeavoring  (rhythm of decoration means the crash during the changes.), Living Crystal Cube (Multi-fold style shows diversified service.), and City Glimmer (the jumping tiles with LED light up the city), adapting in different places. 3 different indoor material combinations and color schemes are suitable for the 3 categories, representing into 4 elevation patterns.

Save this picture!
© Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu
Save this picture!
© Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu

10 “兴·舍（Xingshe）”scattered in the districts of Daxing are easy to access, suitable scale, safe and comfort. They correspond to the diversity of urban life in a rich and no longer monotonous state. Kids are playing in the streets. The outdoor staffs go into the building to rest, fetch water, and heat meals. And some people go to the upstairs to participate in neighborhood activities or read, while others are walking and talking in the streets. The streets could be activated and harmony because of the “兴·舍（Xingshe）”.

Save this picture!
© Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu

“兴·舍（Xingshe）”becomes the spark light of city life and scenery in southern city ,Beijing.  They are small and warm, full of vitality.

Save this picture!
© Yijie Hu
© Yijie Hu

Cite: "Xingshe Public Toilets / COBBLESTONE DESIGN CANADA" 17 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921048/xingshe-cobblestone-design-canada/> ISSN 0719-8884

