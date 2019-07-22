PS House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. This is requested to be a weekend house for a young couple form São Paulo and their infant kids.

It is set in a L shape, blocking the street since it’s located in a corner of two access roads to the beach. Therefore, the site’s core is free from visual intrusion and receives the pool and yard, with the best sun orientation and a private access to the beach.

It has a controlled scale, meant to be practical and easy to keep. With its steel structure, slim wide eves, wooden ceilings and charred wood facades and granite floor, constructed areas area as integrated as possible, as entrance hall, living and dinning rooms turn into varandas when its glass windows are widely open to the pool and garden.

Play room, sauna, and service are placed in a lower level, using the light inclination of the plot to disguise it, and give the house a single story aspect.