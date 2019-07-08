World
  7. House for a Stationer / Architecture for London

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

House for a Stationer / Architecture for London

  • 10:00 - 8 July, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
House for a Stationer / Architecture for London
House for a Stationer / Architecture for London, © Christian Brailey
© Christian Brailey

© Christian Brailey

© Christian Brailey
© Christian Brailey

Text description provided by the architects. This project extends a maisonette that had previously been converted from an early Victorian house. The new kitchen, dining and study spaces are informally defined by exposed oak posts and beams, allowing natural light to penetrate deep into the lower ground floor plan.

© Christian Brailey
© Christian Brailey
Ground floor plans
Ground floor plans
© Christian Brailey
© Christian Brailey

Framed views are created between the spaces and direct the eye towards the lush green backdrop outside. The depth of the rear extension was defined by an existing upstairs neighbour’s stair, which had to be retained to allow access to their garden. Fluted glass reduces the impact of this stair when viewed from the new study.

© Christian Brailey
© Christian Brailey

An orthogonal grid continues throughout the property with bricks in a variety of bonds externally, and square tiles with contrasting colour grout lines to the kitchen and bathroom. This contemporary, geometric approach is contrasted with refurbished traditional Victorian details on the upper floor.

© Christian Brailey
© Christian Brailey

The extension benefits from high performance insulation, giving low U-values and good airtightness. New underfloor heating to the lower floor reduces running temperatures, and new radiators with TRVs can better control heating to further lower energy demands. Indoor plants improve air quality by converting CO2 to oxygen and actively eliminating bacteria and mould spores.

© Christian Brailey
© Christian Brailey

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension United Kingdom
Cite: "House for a Stationer / Architecture for London" 08 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920554/house-for-a-stationer-architecture-for-london/> ISSN 0719-8884

