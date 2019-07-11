World
  7. Origin Villa / kooo architects

Origin Villa / kooo architects

  • 20:00 - 11 July, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Origin Villa / kooo architects
No.5. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS
No.5. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS

No.5. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS No.5. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS No.12. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS No.12. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS + 60

  • Architects

    kooo architects

  • Location

    Dashan Village, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

  • Category

    Hotels

  • Design Team

    Shinya Kojima, Ayaka Kojima, Kotaro Kitakami, Yan Zhao, Zhide Hu

  • Building Type

    4 Guesthouse 15 Rooms, 2 Public Buildings

  • Area

    1400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Keishin Horikoshi / SS

  • Client

    Hangzhou Origin Villa Hotel ＆ Resort, co.

  • Window Frame + Furniture

    Nanjing Aosheng Prefabricated Wood Frame House Manufacture CO;LTD

  • Signage

    Shanghai Puge Advertisement Design Co.

  • Lighting

    Artelds Architectural Lighting
    • More Specs Less Specs
No.5. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS
No.5. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS

Text description provided by the architects. The Origin Villa was commissioned to dismantle six buildings in a rural “empty nest” village in Tonglu, and to rebuild as a new retreat village.

Areial view. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS
Areial view. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS
Masterplan
Masterplan

Scattered throughout the hidden village, it is obvious to us that the architecture should be in harmony with its surrounding. The existing villagers’ houses are built with beautiful rammed-earth walls made using local soil. However, if we just renovate using the same traditional method, it is inevitable that the view of the charming landscape outside will be blocked entirely and the interior space will feel compressed because of the heavy walls. Furthermore, if the new resort is solely constructed with country-style rammed-earth walls, it will just be a restoration project and may not be so attractive to many tourists. The task was to balance two seemingly contradicting conditions: to fully enjoy the abundant nature of the site (open) while harmonizing with the existing houses (enclosed walls).

No.5. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS
No.5. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS

The village nests within the mountain, and the houses were built following the contour line of the mountainous terrain pointing at different directions. Although the distance between each building is relatively close, there is still a good view for each one because they never face each other.

No.5. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS
No.5. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS
No.5. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS
No.5. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS

We used different local materials, such as bamboo, red bricks, stone, and carbonized wood, to highlight each building’s unique site situation, also expressed in each one with a space of rest in nature (living room) and a more private space enclosed with rammed earth walls (bedroom). The coexistence of these two types of space is our solution to the two conflicting conditions.

No.07+09. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS
No.07+09. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS
No.07+09. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS
No.07+09. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS

Due to the site being hidden so deep in the mountain, transportation of building materials had to be strategized. The Origin Villa used mostly locally produced, or even reused materials such as soil and stone. This way, not only does the overall retreat village disappear into the landscape, each building can also use its unique material to blur the line between interior and exterior.

No.10. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS
No.10. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS
No.10. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS
No.10. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS

There is no light coming from this lonely village’s surrounding at night, so one can feel sufficient brightness even with a minimum amount of lighting. We kept the lights that can illuminate the entire space uniformly, such as downlights, to the minimum, and used all-directional soft umbrella-like lights such as free-standing lamps and table lights throughout the space. These fixtures project soft arches of light and shadow, illuminating the seamless finish and rounded edges of the walls and ceilings. Wrapped with the warmth of light, the rooms feel more calming and comfortable.

No.34. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS
No.34. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS
No.34. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS
No.34. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS

Blending into the landscape of the village, we hope to give a new perspective of the beautiful scenery through our architecture.

No.10. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS
No.10. Image © Keishin Horikoshi / SS

Project location

kooo architects
Cite: "Origin Villa / kooo architects" 11 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920463/origin-villa-kooo-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Keishin Horikoshi / SS

大山初里 / 小大建筑设计事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

