Nanjing Mingdao Middle School / XSJZ

Architects XSJZ

Location Yayuan road, Pukou district, Nanjing, China

Category Elementary & Middle School

Lead Architects Heng Hu, Wei Liu

Design Team Hao Hu, Haiyun Chi, Qi Chen, Beibei Zhang, Chen Lin, Gengli Cai

Client Mingfa Group

Area 60380.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Bowen Hou

Text description provided by the architects. We want to design a great campus. Our design explores a sense of order and a sense of ritual generated by order. They come from the source of Chinese culture——the nine-grid pattern evolved from "Hetu" and "Luoshu". The order and ritual sense generated by the planning of ancient Chinese capital city all originate from the nine-grid. Order and ritual, it is also the most important design concept in ancient Western urban planning.

The design concept of Nanjing Mingdao Middle School is derived from the nine-grids. The central axis symmetry and the centripetal layout reflect the design's discussion of order and ritual. The starting point of the spatial sequence of Nanjing Mingdao Middle School is the large arch with a diameter of 36 meters, which originates from the ancient Roman Aqueduct, indicating the academic spirit of "to ask why the canal is so clear,just for the source of fresh water", implying that the school is the source of knowledge.The large arch and the two small arches on both sides form a triple arch entrance, deconstructing the form of the classic Arc de Triomphe triple arch.

The large arch and the facades of two C-shaped teaching buildings form the first expression of Nanjing Mingdao Middle School. The grid facade has a certain depth and serves as a balcony of the classroom for students to private communication, cultivation of plants and other activities. Shadows change with time in the sun; The vertical greening formed by the plants cultivated by the students softens the hard building.

Save this picture! reception office entrance. Image © Bowen Hou

The large arch is facing the library, the center of the middle school. The eight faces of the building reinforce centrality and eliminate directionality. The center of the library is the sacred space of the Roman Pantheon. The shadows nourish the students and the spirit of the school is passed down.

The C-type teaching building is surrounded by an inward courtyard, forms the teaching center courtyard with the library and the large arch, which is breezy, quiet and peaceful.

The sports ground behind the library is enclosed by two five-arch walls, and a playground stands on the west side. The atmosphere of the stadium is very similar to the ancient Roman arena, a place for muscle and strength.

The east side courtyard of the teaching center area is connected to the School Street. On the west side of the school street is one of the five-arch walls surrounding the sports ground, and the east side is the corridor of the comprehensive building. The School Street is lined with two rows of large trees, forming a boulevard that connects students' life and study, and allowing students to experience changes in the seasons and weather. The campus space is healthy, strong and introspective. Great education needs a great campus.

Save this picture! teaching building facade details. Image © Bowen Hou