Quanzhou Vanke “Tang” Town / cnS

Architects cnS

Location Jiangbin Road, Fengze District, Quanzhou City, Fujian, China

Category Renovation

Design Director Guanqiu Zhong, Gang Song, Zhiyuan Zhu

Design Team Xin Jin, Hairui Lin, Zhanjun Wen, Xianggeng Lin, Zihao Liang, Mengqian Li, Xiaomao Liu, Jiabin Cai, Qingwen Pan, Liu Tan, Ruibo Li, Yaqian Cai

Construction Team NCG

Proprietor Quanzhou Vanke Beifeng Real Estate

Area 29500.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Siming Wu, Guanqiu Zhong

Text description provided by the architects. The design concept of the vertical beam society is carried out from the three basic functions of the link “old sugar factory reserved area, podium garage, platform corridor”. Under the principle of retaining the space texture of the original factory area, the new building and the old building are precise. Harmony and coexistence creates a comfortable consumption scene. The core reserved area is centered on the “Factory Director's Office” built of stone, combined with the boundary of the newly-built residential parking lot, and “adding a small yard” to create a bumpy interface.

At the same time, the designer retained the use of the porch elements that used to transport sugar cane (sugar raw materials) to bridge the huge difference between Binjiang Road and the site, emphasizing the axis relationship between the main commercial hall and the tour route, and clarifying the entry of the main plaza space. Order also solves the problem of spatial connection between residential areas and commercial areas.

A large number of mango trees originally grown in the old sugar factory were preserved and transplanted to the appropriate place according to the needs of the spatial sequence. The old eucalyptus trees with long ages were protected and kept in place.

The large chimney of historical relics preserved by the old sugar factory has become the landmark of Vanke “Tang” Town. The owners have invested heavily to move the chimney to the existing location intact. During the accident, the chimney accidentally fell to the ground, and the owner spared no expense to repair it. Only then can the public see its original majesty.

The façade adopts the “brick method”. Through the transformation of the brick direction and the hollowing method, the three-dimensional geometric façade of different shapes is designed, and the indoor lighting is taken into consideration while keeping the elements of the façade unified. At the same time, the façade of the brick wall exhibits different light and shadow effects with the change of light in different periods.