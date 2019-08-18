World
Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Quanzhou Vanke “Tang” Town / cnS

  • 05:00 - 18 August, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Quanzhou Vanke “Tang” Town / cnS
Quanzhou Vanke “Tang” Town / cnS, © Siming Wu
© Siming Wu

© Siming Wu

  • Architects

    cnS

  • Location

    Jiangbin Road, Fengze District, Quanzhou City, Fujian, China

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Design Director

    Guanqiu Zhong, Gang Song, Zhiyuan Zhu

  • Design Team

    Xin Jin, Hairui Lin, Zhanjun Wen, Xianggeng Lin, Zihao Liang, Mengqian Li, Xiaomao Liu, Jiabin Cai, Qingwen Pan, Liu Tan, Ruibo Li, Yaqian Cai

  • Construction Team

    NCG

  • Proprietor

    Quanzhou Vanke Beifeng Real Estate

  • Area

    29500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Siming Wu, Guanqiu Zhong
© Siming Wu
© Siming Wu
© Siming Wu
© Siming Wu

Text description provided by the architects. The design concept of the vertical beam society is carried out from the three basic functions of the link “old sugar factory reserved area, podium garage, platform corridor”. Under the principle of retaining the space texture of the original factory area, the new building and the old building are precise. Harmony and coexistence creates a comfortable consumption scene. The core reserved area is centered on the “Factory Director's Office” built of stone, combined with the boundary of the newly-built residential parking lot, and “adding a small yard” to create a bumpy interface.

© Siming Wu
© Siming Wu
axonometric
axonometric

At the same time, the designer retained the use of the porch elements that used to transport sugar cane (sugar raw materials) to bridge the huge difference between Binjiang Road and the site, emphasizing the axis relationship between the main commercial hall and the tour route, and clarifying the entry of the main plaza space. Order also solves the problem of spatial connection between residential areas and commercial areas.

© Siming Wu
© Siming Wu
© Siming Wu
© Siming Wu

A large number of mango trees originally grown in the old sugar factory were preserved and transplanted to the appropriate place according to the needs of the spatial sequence. The old eucalyptus trees with long ages were protected and kept in place.

© Siming Wu
© Siming Wu
© Siming Wu
© Siming Wu

The large chimney of historical relics preserved by the old sugar factory has become the landmark of Vanke “Tang” Town. The owners have invested heavily to move the chimney to the existing location intact. During the accident, the chimney accidentally fell to the ground, and the owner spared no expense to repair it. Only then can the public see its original majesty.

© Siming Wu
© Siming Wu

The façade adopts the “brick method”. Through the transformation of the brick direction and the hollowing method, the three-dimensional geometric façade of different shapes is designed, and the indoor lighting is taken into consideration while keeping the elements of the façade unified. At the same time, the façade of the brick wall exhibits different light and shadow effects with the change of light in different periods.

© Siming Wu
© Siming Wu
© Siming Wu
© Siming Wu

Project location

About this office
cnS
Cite: "Quanzhou Vanke “Tang” Town / cnS" 18 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920315/quanzhou-vanke-tang-town-cns/> ISSN 0719-8884

