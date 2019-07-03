House in Belas Clube de Campo / GGLL atelier

Save this picture! Cortesia de Gabriela Gonçalves e Miguel Malaquias

+ 24

Architects GGLLatelier

Location Belas Clube de Campo, Portugal

Category Houses

Authors Gabriela Gonçalves, Leonel Lopes

Area 600.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Collaborators Miguel Malaquias, Camila Lutas, Gary Barber, Alexandre Gonçalves, Alejandro Bocanegra

Structural Fisprojota Lda, Jorge Moreira

Constructor Conformas, Eng Alberto Mendes

Total Area 1800,00 m2 More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! Cortesia de Gabriela Gonçalves e Miguel Malaquias

Text description provided by the architects. The house finds itself in a closed condominium in the periphery of Lisbon, sitting in a small slope facing south. A set of white volumes balance each other, drawing and hierarchizing the interior spaces, they create voids that relate to the exterior.

Save this picture! Cortesia de Gabriela Gonçalves e Miguel Malaquias

Save this picture! Cortesia de Gabriela Gonçalves e Miguel Malaquias

The layout is clear: at the ground level, the volumes create space between them allowing the visual and spatial continuity between the public spaces and the outside garden, creating visual transparencies. Upstairs the volumes generate their own rooms, closing the visual contact between the street and the garden, but generating privacy to bedrooms and the intimate balconies over the southern landscape and golf course.

Save this picture! Cortesia de Gabriela Gonçalves e Miguel Malaquias

To the south, a patio pierces the garden and allows to light enter the playroom. Taking advantage of this overlap of volumes, in the center of the house, the stairs, the living room, and the office were designed to emphasize the transparency between the two floors.