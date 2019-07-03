World
  House in Belas Clube de Campo / GGLL atelier

House in Belas Clube de Campo / GGLL atelier

  03:00 - 3 July, 2019
  Curated by Matheus Pereira
House in Belas Clube de Campo / GGLL atelier
Cortesia de Gabriela Gonçalves e Miguel Malaquias
  • Architects

    GGLLatelier

  • Location

    Belas Clube de Campo, Portugal

  • Category

    Houses

  • Authors

    Gabriela Gonçalves, Leonel Lopes

  • Area

    600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Collaborators

    Miguel Malaquias, Camila Lutas, Gary Barber, Alexandre Gonçalves, Alejandro Bocanegra

  • Structural

    Fisprojota Lda, Jorge Moreira

  • Constructor

    Conformas, Eng Alberto Mendes

  • Total Area

    1800,00 m2
Cortesia de Gabriela Gonçalves e Miguel Malaquias
Text description provided by the architects. The house finds itself in a closed condominium in the periphery of Lisbon, sitting in a small slope facing south. A set of white volumes balance each other, drawing and hierarchizing the interior spaces, they create voids that relate to the exterior. 

Cortesia de Gabriela Gonçalves e Miguel Malaquias
Planta - Pavimento Térreo
Cortesia de Gabriela Gonçalves e Miguel Malaquias
The layout is clear: at the ground level, the volumes create space between them allowing the visual and spatial continuity between the public spaces and the outside garden, creating visual transparencies. Upstairs the volumes generate their own rooms, closing the visual contact between the street and the garden, but generating privacy to bedrooms and the intimate balconies over the southern landscape and golf course. 

Cortesia de Gabriela Gonçalves e Miguel Malaquias
To the south, a patio pierces the garden and allows to light enter the playroom. Taking advantage of this overlap of volumes, in the center of the house, the stairs, the living room, and the office were designed to emphasize the transparency between the two floors.

Cortesia de Gabriela Gonçalves e Miguel Malaquias
Cite: "House in Belas Clube de Campo / GGLL atelier" [Casa Belas Clube de Campo / GGLL atelier] 03 Jul 2019. ArchDaily.

