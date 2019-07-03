World
Dom Dinis High School / bak gordon arquitectos

  • 17:00 - 3 July, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Dom Dinis High School / bak gordon arquitectos
© Leonardo Finotti
  • Colaboration

    Luís Pedro Pinto, Pedro Serrazina, Sónia Silva, Vera Higino, Walter Perdigão

  • Client

    Parque Escolar EPE

  • Construction

    Mota-Engil

  • Landscaping

    Proap

  • Foundations, Structural engineering and Hydraulics

    Betar

  • Electrics, Communications, Security, Acoustic and Thermal

    LMSA

  • Área Construída

    2200m²

  • Área Remodelada

    7900m²

  • Budget

    9.500.000€
Text description provided by the architects. Since 2007 the Portuguese government has financed a programme to modernize state secondary schools by building new functional spaces and infrastructures that will improve the educational environment and raise the quality of teaching. The intervention at this school was a pilot project to test models that could be used in the future.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
The original school was constructed in the 1970s and consists of independent pavilions built for a short life. A new building at the centre of the school provides new functional areas, and transforms the whole complex into one building. This new pavilion is designed without a starting point or a finish and, located in the space between the old buildings, its shape contrasts with their regular geometry.

It has a sort of “learning street” where links between all the blocks are next to new areas such as the library, auditorium, computer rooms and informal work areas. The new building has a flat roof, but as the floor rises in response to the topography of the site ceiling heights diminish, and this enhances the idea that there is an internal street.

Sections
Sections
Project location

Bak Gordon Arquitectos
Bak Gordon Arquitectos
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools Refurbishment Extension Portugal
Cite: "Dom Dinis High School / bak gordon arquitectos" [Escola Secundária Dom Dinis / Bak Gordon Arquitectos] 03 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920127/dom-dinis-high-school-bak-gordon-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

