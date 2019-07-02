World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Andres Nuñez Fuenzalida Arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. U House / Andres Nuñez Fuenzalida Arquitectos

U House / Andres Nuñez Fuenzalida Arquitectos

  • 16:00 - 2 July, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
U House / Andres Nuñez Fuenzalida Arquitectos
Save this picture!
U House / Andres Nuñez Fuenzalida Arquitectos, © Denise Heirman
© Denise Heirman

© Denise Heirman © Denise Heirman © Denise Heirman © Denise Heirman + 33

  • Structural Engineering

    Mauricio Ahumada

  • Construction

    Salvador Errazuriz
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Denise Heirman
© Denise Heirman

Text description provided by the architects. House U, is a commission for a house inhabited by 2 people, so its program is small, but it required an important flexivilidad since it must be prepared to receive all family in some ocations, for which opted for a 1-level scheme which is divided into 2 areas, the first a private one that consists of sleeping, master, dressing room and bathroom and the second a public area where the living, dining and kitchen are located. Its height of 3 meters of floor to sky provilegia the cubic meters to the square meters to achieve amplitude in all its enclosures.

Save this picture!
© Denise Heirman
© Denise Heirman
Save this picture!
Planta
Planta
Save this picture!
© Denise Heirman
© Denise Heirman

The Project is located facing north locating all the enclosures with that orientation which allows a good lighting and energy saving, in addition to zenital lighting via lucarnas that complement the above, achieving a space with the required comfort

Save this picture!
© Denise Heirman
© Denise Heirman

The spaces of the house turn to the garden and refuse to the street, generating a circulation that unites both situations which is discovering the different spaces that are generated between both instances so contrasting what makes it more interesting to go through it.

Save this picture!
© Denise Heirman
© Denise Heirman

For the house was decided the use of the least amount of materials possible to privilege its spatiality, so that concrete seen in the walls, Italian porcelain in the floors and cedar doors were chosen to agree with each other and achieve simplicity in this decision, a latticework in steel and a wooden door native to the ebanisat Cristian Donoso are the two ecultorical elements that add to the above.

Save this picture!
© Denise Heirman
© Denise Heirman

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Andres Nuñez Fuenzalida Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Buildings Residential Chile
Cite: "U House / Andres Nuñez Fuenzalida Arquitectos" [Casa U / Andres Nuñez Fuenzalida Arquitectos] 02 Jul 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/920044/u-house-andres-nunez-fuenzalida-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream