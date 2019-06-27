World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. MAD Architects
  6. 2012
  7. Sheraton Huzhou Hot Spring Resort / MAD Architects

Sheraton Huzhou Hot Spring Resort / MAD Architects

  • 23:00 - 27 June, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sheraton Huzhou Hot Spring Resort / MAD Architects
Save this picture!
Sheraton Huzhou Hot Spring Resort / MAD Architects, © MAD Architects
© MAD Architects

© MAD Architects © MAD Architects © MAD Architects © MAD Architects + 11

  • Architects

    MAD Architects

  • Location

    Huzhou, Zhejiang, China

  • Category

    Hotels

  • Architects in Charge

    Ma Yansong, Dang Qun, Yosuke Hayano

  • Design Team

    Xue Yan, Tony Yam, Zhao Wei, Yu Kui, Eric Baldosser, Qui Gao, Xiang Ming, Fu Changrui, Zheng Tao, Zhang Yihang, David William, ItzhakSamun, RuiXiaolon, Wang Wei, Wang Xiaopeng, XieXinyu, Ye Jingyun, Zhang Fan, Liu Jinbao, Ma Rui

  • Area

    59686.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2012

  • Photographs

    MAD Architects

  • Engineering

    Shanghai SianDai Architecture Design

  • Structural Engineer

    China Majesty Steel Structural Design

  • Facade/Cladding Consultants

    Zhejiang Zhongnan Curtain Wall, Shanghai Timalco Curtain Wall Engineering

  • Landscape

    EDSA - Landscape Design

  • Building Height

    120 m
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© MAD Architects
© MAD Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Sheraton Moon Hotel is located next to Nan Tai Lake in Huzhou, a city situated west of Shanghai and north of Hangzhou, overlooking Suzhou and Wuxi across the lake. Since ancient times, Huzhou has been known as “the house of silk” and “the land of plenty" and is the only ancient city of culture in the surrounding area named after the lake. The favorable cultural and geographical environment brings both traditional and modern atmospheres to the hotel, distinguished by its unique design which integrates the building into the waterscape of Tai Lake, subsequently creating a poetic yet artificial echo of the natural landscape.

Save this picture!
© MAD Architects
© MAD Architects

The Moon Hotel takes full advantage of its waterfront by directly integrating architecture and nature. The circular building corresponds with its reflection in the water, creating a surreal picture and connection between real and phantom. Beneath the sunlight and the reflection of the lake, the curved shape of the building is crystal clear. When night falls, the entire building is lit up brightly by both its interior and exterior lighting. Soft light wraps around the hotel and the water, resembling the bright moon rising above the lake, blending classic and modern through the reflection.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Level 18 Plan
Level 18 Plan
Save this picture!
Northeast Elevation
Northeast Elevation

The clear ring-shape posed a great challenge to the structural design and eventually, a “reinforced concrete core-tube” featuring high capacity, light weight and excellent earthquake resistance, was implemented while simultaneously reducing environmental pollution during construction. The mesh curved surface structure makes the building more solid and it is this solidity that is further enhanced by the bridge-like bracing steel structure that connects with the double cone structure at the top floor. The hotel façade is covered with layers of fine-textured white aluminum rings and glass, bringing about illusion and drama of the building scale. 

Save this picture!
© MAD Architects
© MAD Architects

The annular shape of the hotel allows for all rooms to accommodate good views while increasing the natural light in all directions. The arc-like public space at the top has great open views and can act as a "site in the air" for large-scale activities. The experience of being there is extraordinary and unforgettable as it feels like floating on the lake. The Moon Hotel puts emphasis on the harmony of man and nature and enhances visitors' sensual and spiritual experiences, undoubtedly becoming Huzhou's new symbol of humanity and nature.

Save this picture!
© MAD Architects
© MAD Architects

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
MAD Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels China
Cite: "Sheraton Huzhou Hot Spring Resort / MAD Architects" 27 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919903/sheraton-huzhou-hot-spring-resort-mad-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream