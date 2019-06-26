World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  Foster + Partners, Steven Spielberg, and Immersive Team Up for Universal Sphere

Foster + Partners, Steven Spielberg, and Immersive Team Up for Universal Sphere

Foster + Partners, Steven Spielberg, and Immersive Team Up for Universal Sphere
Courtesy of Immersive
Courtesy of Immersive

Foster+Partners and Immersive have joined forces with Steven Spielberg to create a digital entertainment experience for the Comcast Technology Center in Philadelphia. Immersive, recognized as a world leader in the design and production of experimental media installations, conceived the installation having been approached by Foster + Partners in 2016 to create a multimedia experience that would embody the Comcast Technology Center’s focus on innovation.

© Corey Clarke © Corey Clarke Courtesy of Immersive Courtesy of Immersive

© Corey Clarke
© Corey Clarke

The Universal Sphere brings together cutting-edge design, and the guiding hand of Steven Spielberg, to create a 360-degree dome installation offering a shared VR experience, demonstrating the future of cinema.

Courtesy of Immersive
Courtesy of Immersive

Following a concept design by Immersive founder John Munro and Spielberg, Foster+Partners began developing an initial structural design. During a seven-month process, Immersive assembled the technical framework for the installation and assembled the main fabrication and construction vendors to complete the project. Foster+Partners’ work on the outer shell geometry and all physical aspects of the sphere created a structure that sits next to the works of artists Conrad Shawcross and Jenny Holtzer.

Courtesy of Immersive
Courtesy of Immersive

We're extremely proud of the work done, and want to thank our partners at Gaia Nova, and NSC Creative who went the extra mile to help us achieve our vision. I'd also like to offer special thanks to the core team: Jordan Foster, Anton Kononov, Sean Wilder, Ralph Lambert and Jaie Genadt. Much appreciation also to Russell Hales at Foster+Partners for sharing our vision and supporting us to create something outstanding. We look forward to many future collaborations with Foster+Partners as we continue to develop Immersive Storytelling as an entertainment medium.
-John Munro, Founder, Immersive

© Corey Clarke
© Corey Clarke

The scheme opened its doors in May with screenings of Spielberg’s seven-minute film “The Power of I.”

News via: Immersive

About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

