Foster + Partners, Steven Spielberg, and Immersive Team Up for Universal Sphere

Foster+Partners and Immersive have joined forces with Steven Spielberg to create a digital entertainment experience for the Comcast Technology Center in Philadelphia. Immersive, recognized as a world leader in the design and production of experimental media installations, conceived the installation having been approached by Foster + Partners in 2016 to create a multimedia experience that would embody the Comcast Technology Center’s focus on innovation.

+ 33

The Universal Sphere brings together cutting-edge design, and the guiding hand of Steven Spielberg, to create a 360-degree dome installation offering a shared VR experience, demonstrating the future of cinema.

Following a concept design by Immersive founder John Munro and Spielberg, Foster+Partners began developing an initial structural design. During a seven-month process, Immersive assembled the technical framework for the installation and assembled the main fabrication and construction vendors to complete the project. Foster+Partners’ work on the outer shell geometry and all physical aspects of the sphere created a structure that sits next to the works of artists Conrad Shawcross and Jenny Holtzer.

We're extremely proud of the work done, and want to thank our partners at Gaia Nova, and NSC Creative who went the extra mile to help us achieve our vision. I'd also like to offer special thanks to the core team: Jordan Foster, Anton Kononov, Sean Wilder, Ralph Lambert and Jaie Genadt. Much appreciation also to Russell Hales at Foster+Partners for sharing our vision and supporting us to create something outstanding. We look forward to many future collaborations with Foster+Partners as we continue to develop Immersive Storytelling as an entertainment medium.

-John Munro, Founder, Immersive

The scheme opened its doors in May with screenings of Spielberg’s seven-minute film “The Power of I.”

News via: Immersive