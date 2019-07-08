Boost Your Project Using Assets In 3D Scenes

Presenting your model containing various assets can give your client a better understanding and vision of how everything would look in real life. There is no need for building 3D scene objects by yourself or pay a lot of money for them. For example, if you own an Enscape license you have access to many kinds of 3D models, such as people, furniture, vegetation, street items, vehicles and other accessories. Just by using drag and drop, you can put the assets into your model and scale them to the size you need.

In some cases, an experienced user would be able to create similar content using your CAD software or import it from other sources – but even then, those assets would demand a lot more resources. But if you would use unnecessarily complex and/or foreign geometry in your CAD, those assets would take a lot more resources and the 3D views would be much slower. Enscape content, instead, is represented by a simple placeholder in your CAD program (Revit, SketchUp, Rhino or ArchiCAD) and replaced with these high-quality components in Enscape’s real-time rendering environment. The web-based library is being updated regularly.

Check below some recommendations on how to create scenes that express the possible future use of the space you’re designing:

Include everyday elements , which not only give an idea of the qualities of the space but also of its daily use, especially if they’re placed just a little randomly!

Some of the content has emissive materials embedded in them , for example, a computer screen that emits light on the closest elements. Take advantage of this feature to increase the level of realism of your scene, showing the environmental quality of the space during the afternoon or night. adding people, try to tell a little story. People seemingly interacting with the environment and each other goes an incredibly long way to sell a scene and make the viewer comfortable.

The vegetation should look organic. Whenever possible, try mixing and rotating them, or varying their size.

