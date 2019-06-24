Step Inside a 360° Virtual Tour of the Serpentine Pavilion

For those around the world unable to attend the opening of Junya Ishigami’s Serpentine Pavilion in London, photographer Nikhilesh Haval of nikreations has published a virtual tour of the structure. Similar to previous productions of Frida Escobedo’s 2018 Pavilion, BIG’s 2016 Pavilion, and SelgasCano’s 2015 Pavilion, the virtual tour allows viewers to experience the “free space” philosophy that defines the pavilion, playing with our perspectives of the built environment against the backdrop of a natural landscape.

The interactive tour is available on nikreations’ website here.

Last week, a series of photographs by Laurian Ghinitoiu showcased the project and its flowing, free-form roof. Ishigami is the second-youngest designer of the pavilion, and his work is known for a light and ephemeral approach. The design for the 2019 pavilion takes the form of a slate sheet rising from the landscape of the park, held up by pilotis that form an interior field.

Ishigami is the 19th architect to design a pavilion at the Serpentine, following works by Frida Escobedo(2018), Francis Kere (2017), Bjarke Ingels (2016), and SelgasCano (2015).