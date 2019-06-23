Saboc Restaurant / Ventura Studio + Adam Bresnick

+ 23

Architects Adam Bresnick, Ventura Studio

Location El Born, 08003 Barcelona, Spain

Category Restaurant

Architects in Charge Juan Carlos Fernandez, Reyes Castellano y Adam Bresnick

Area 200.0 m2

Project Year 2013

Photographs Meritxel Arjalaguer

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction Litecon

Design Team Antonio Romeo Donlo, Miguel Peña

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The restaurant is on a prominent corner facing the recently restored Born Cultural Center, the old Mercat del Born.

The food is based on four types of cooking and is the protagonist, while the architectural intervention is a discreet and a fitting backdrop.

The space has been stripped and the original brick and ashlar stone exposed. The former is painted a warm grey to create a more uniform container.

The floor uses an encaustic tile typical of the 19th century, with a play of grey hexagons that recall the paving of the Passeig de Gracia. It gives character to the space.

The fixed elements are birch plywood, stained a light white to soften the whole. Indirect lighting and the warm grey upholstery creates a cozy ambience.

The furniture is of Nordic influence, with soft lines and noble materials that stand out; an ochre fabric adds a contrast to the restaurant.