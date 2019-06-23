World
  Saboc Restaurant / Ventura Studio + Adam Bresnick

Saboc Restaurant / Ventura Studio + Adam Bresnick

  • 13:00 - 23 June, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial
Saboc Restaurant / Ventura Studio + Adam Bresnick
© Meritxel Arjalaguer
  • Construction

    Litecon

  • Design Team

    Antonio Romeo Donlo, Miguel Peña
    • More Specs Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The restaurant is on a prominent corner facing the recently restored Born Cultural Center, the old Mercat del Born.

The food is based on four types of cooking and is the protagonist, while the architectural intervention is a discreet and a fitting backdrop.

The space has been stripped and the original brick and ashlar stone exposed. The former is painted a warm grey to create a more uniform container.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Sketch
Sketch

The floor uses an encaustic tile typical of the 19th century, with a play of grey hexagons that recall the paving of the Passeig de Gracia. It gives character to the space.

The fixed elements are birch plywood, stained a light white to soften the whole. Indirect lighting and the warm grey upholstery creates a cozy ambience.

The furniture is of Nordic influence, with soft lines and noble materials that stand out; an ochre fabric adds a contrast to the restaurant.

Project location

About this office
Adam Bresnick
Office
Ventura Studio
Office

"Saboc Restaurant / Ventura Studio + Adam Bresnick" 23 Jun 2019. ArchDaily.

