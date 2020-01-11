Hemingway Martini Apartment / Ciclostile Architettura + Edoardo Morelli

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the global renovation of an apartment located on the first hill of Bologna for a young couple with a child. The people who live in this place and their passions were the first sources of inspiration for the design of the spaces, designed to meet their functional needs and enhance the artworks that distinguish and characterize the various room. The planimetric configuration is particularly irregular, therefore we have tried to exploit these irregularities to obtain all the service areas and bathrooms, leaving a cleaner design in the main rooms.

The choice was to create neutral spaces with some accents in the main rooms, given by custom- designed furnishings. We opted for a cement-colored resin floor in all environments except for the bathrooms for which it was chosen for a petrol-colored color. The wall and ceiling colors take on slightly different shades of the floorings. In the living area, which includes the kitchen, the living room and the dining room in a single large room, there is a containment element made with a structure inspired by the elements of the stagecraft and covered with panels of black perforated metal that acts as a background to an island in stainless steel with fires, a small sink (the actual washing area is masked by containment) and a break area.

The same logic has been used for the sleeping area where two elements, similar to that of the living area but petrol-colored, identify the walk-in closet that is not completely separated neither physically nor visually from the room and thus creates interesting effects and the perception of a greater volume. The lighting and technological systems have been designed in an integrated manner and through careful positioning and special technological solutions (such as the blades in the plasterboard for the ventilation system) accompany discreetly the various environments.