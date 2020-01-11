World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Italy
  5. Hemingway Martini Apartment / Ciclostile Architettura + Edoardo Morelli

Hemingway Martini Apartment / Ciclostile Architettura + Edoardo Morelli

Save this project
Hemingway Martini Apartment / Ciclostile Architettura + Edoardo Morelli

© Fabio Mantovani © Fabio Mantovani © Fabio Mantovani © Fabio Mantovani + 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartment Interiors
Bologna, Italy
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fabio Mantovani
© Fabio Mantovani

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the global renovation of an apartment located on the first hill of Bologna for a young couple with a child. The people who live in this place and their passions were the first sources of inspiration for the design of the spaces, designed to meet their functional needs and enhance the artworks that distinguish and characterize the various room. The planimetric configuration is particularly irregular, therefore we have tried to exploit these irregularities to obtain all the service areas and bathrooms, leaving a cleaner design in the main rooms.

Save this picture!
© Fabio Mantovani
© Fabio Mantovani
Save this picture!
General Plan
General Plan
Save this picture!
© Fabio Mantovani
© Fabio Mantovani

The choice was to create neutral spaces with some accents in the main rooms, given by custom- designed furnishings. We opted for a cement-colored resin floor in all environments except for the bathrooms for which it was chosen for a petrol-colored color. The wall and ceiling colors take on slightly different shades of the floorings. In the living area, which includes the kitchen, the living room and the dining room in a single large room, there is a containment element made with a structure inspired by the elements of the stagecraft and covered with panels of black perforated metal that acts as a background to an island in stainless steel with fires, a small sink (the actual washing area is masked by containment) and a break area.

Save this picture!
© Fabio Mantovani
© Fabio Mantovani

The same logic has been used for the sleeping area where two elements, similar to that of the living area but petrol-colored, identify the walk-in closet that is not completely separated neither physically nor visually from the room and thus creates interesting effects and the perception of a greater volume. The lighting and technological systems have been designed in an integrated manner and through careful positioning and special technological solutions (such as the blades in the plasterboard for the ventilation system) accompany discreetly the various environments.

Save this picture!
© Fabio Mantovani
© Fabio Mantovani
Save this picture!
Living + Kitchen Axonometric
Living + Kitchen Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Fabio Mantovani
© Fabio Mantovani

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Bologna, Italy

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ciclostile Architettura
Office
Edoardo Morelli
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Italy
Cite: "Hemingway Martini Apartment / Ciclostile Architettura + Edoardo Morelli" 11 Jan 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919336/hemingway-martini-apartment-ciclostile-architettura-plus-edoardo-morelli/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream