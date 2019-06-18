D2 Townhouse / Jake Moulson Architects

+ 75

Lead Roles Robert Berry, Stephanie Gallia

Design Team Alicia Borkowska, Aoife Donnelly, Adelina Fasan, David Hemingway, Bradley Roast, Kristin Trommler

Structural Engineers Barrett Mahoney Ltd

Horticulturalist Oliver and Liat Schurmann, Mount Venus Nurseries

Furniture Design Jake Moulson

Interior Design Jake Moulson

Cladding Design Jake Moulson

Ceiling Artwork Morag Myerscough

Main Contractor Tomsollagh Development Ltd

Specialist Glazing Trombe Ltd

Specialist Joinery Aldworth, James & Bond

Specialist Iron Casting FSE foundry

Specialist Iron Work Bushyparks Ironwork More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. D2 Townhouse is a 5-story Georgian dwelling in a conservation area of Dublin, now largely commercial. The building is distinguished from its neighbors by a substantial garden containing one of the few remaining original coach-houses in Dublin, highly significant in conservation. D2 Townhouse is JM’s first solo project. Discovered in a state of dilapidation, with insensitive, utilitarian additions, the building needed returning from its recent office use into a single family home.

Through dialogues between art, design, science and fictions, historical references and contemporary technological techniques, we amplified and revived its spatial drama. Through deep engagement with the family, the house’s history and its context, we attended to every detail. Our aim was to make each space distinct, with a palpable atmosphere.

Informed by the building’s existing patterns, forms and, above all, light, our strategic, minimal extensions are conceived as inhabitable windows, reflecting, refracting, and drawing inhabitants between areas. We designed key items of furniture to work architecturally, magnifying tones and augmenting spaces while leaving historic fabric intact. Materially, our bespoke cast iron cladding, laser-etched steel floor, mirrored reveals, brass overlays and burnt wainscoting contrast brightness and deep shadow.

Our unique thermoformed Corian and concrete kitchen, opening onto the garden, is geological – its rippled surface absorbing and diffusing light. Our cantilevered quartzite toilet, above the winter garden, melts into the sky. Installing innovative sub-basement ventilation, bat cavities and planting for biodiversity, we also look to the building’s future as a multi-referential home, restrained and flamboyant, for all kinds of lives.