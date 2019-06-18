World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Telles Arquitetura
  6. 2013
  7. L2 Residence / Telles Arquitetura

L2 Residence / Telles Arquitetura

  • 01:00 - 18 June, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
L2 Residence / Telles Arquitetura
Save this picture!
L2 Residence / Telles Arquitetura, © Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

© Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti © Leonardo Finotti + 29

  • Engineering

    WE Engenharia

  • Landscaping

    Landscape Paisagismo

  • Luminotechnical

    Studio ILUZ

  • Construction

    SQA Construtora

  • Interior Design

    Garimpório
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. From a square plan with a 17-meter side length, two of its edges of almost blind lateral gables, offer greater privacy in relation to the neighbors. The other two sides generously open to the outside with large glass skins.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The arrangement of the project originated from the idea of six quadrants that compose the geometry of this plan, which basically results in two functional sectors, or two halves of a square: one with segmented areas to house the bedroom and bathroom areas and the other, with ample and fluid space for the communal area, seeking a spatial connection between the street, to the south, and the end of the lot to the north. 

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

This idea gained more force by borrowing a solution from Artigas in the Baeta house where an intermediate floor makes the articulation between the ground level and the top of the building. In this way, the front of the lot, usually residual space in closed allotment houses, has a more significant use, seeking a more cordial relationship with the street. 

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Part of the construction is elevated from the ground where, in previous times there was mangrove, which is a predominant characteristic of that region. Concrete-reinforced structural balances offer protection against direct sunlight inside the building, which, together with cross-ventilation mechanisms, provide thermal control for the home

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Telles Arquitetura
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "L2 Residence / Telles Arquitetura" [Residência L2 / Telles Arquitetura] 18 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/919148/l2-residence-telles-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream